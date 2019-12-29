KITTERY, Maine — Issues with traffic that affect the more than 2,500 people from New Hampshire who work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard are being addressed and officials want input from the public as a yearlong study wraps up.
Stantec consulting services has been working with officials in Kittery and from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, and an open house will take place Jan. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. so people can voice their opinions on the potential solutions.
These suggested solutions include creating additional park and ride lots for commuters, implementing traffic “calming” measures to control speed near shipyard gates, improving bus transit options, offering workers the opportunity to telecommute, staggering shifts and rezoning areas close to the shipyard for affordable housing.
Jason Schrieber, a senior principal at Stantec who is the project manager for the joint land use study, says Stantec looks forward to learning more from the public during next week’s event.
“There is no silver bullet to address the congestion and encroachment impacts of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, however, we have identified a combination of strategies that can collectively address many issues facing Kittery and beyond,” Schrieber said in a statement.
According to numbers released in February, the shipyard had 6,972 employees in 2018 and a total economic impact of $882,613,734.
Of the 2,635 New Hampshire employees in 2018, 1,572 traveled to work from Rochester, Dover, Portsmouth, Somersworth, Barrington and Farmington. With 460 commuters, Rochester is the New Hampshire municipality that sends the most workers to the shipyard.
The open house on Jan. 7 will take place at the Kittery Community Center, located at 120 Rogers Road. Presentations will be made at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
