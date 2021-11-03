Across the country, public safety was a major issue in Tuesday’s races, between calls for police reform and a nationwide increase in violent crimes in 2020.
But while some candidates in New Hampshire's city races chose to focus on policing, other issues were of greater importance for voters – like economic development, homelessness, education and taxes.
Nowhere was this divide more evident than in Manchester, where challenger Victoria Sullivan centered her campaign for mayor on crime and safety, and lost the race.
In her bid to unseat two-term Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Sullivan and her allies on the city Board of Aldermen worked hard to portray Manchester as a dangerous place.
The Sullivan campaign rolled out videos and social media posts highlighting recent shootings and assaults in Manchester. Radio ads featured police sirens. In emails to supporters, Sullivan without evidence accused Craig of manipulating crime statistics. The campaign made liberal use of the social media hashtag “#CraigsChaos” in an effort to tie violent crime to the mayor’s office, even erecting signs around the city bearing the slogan.
While Sullivan tightened her margin compared to the 2019 race, she still lost to Craig by 1,200 votes.
"It certainly wasn’t the defining issue this cycle, and to a degree in Manchester, it backfired on Victoria Sullivan,” said Lucas Meyer of progressive advocacy group 603 Forward.
Meyer said he thought Manchester and other city races turned on issues like affordable housing, homelessness and mental health, pointing in particular to Laconia.
In Rochester, Mayor-elect Paul Callaghan is a retired police officer. While he said policing and public safety were among the chief concerns for voters he met during the campaign, it was not the only issue.
“The four top issues I had that I noted, were public safety, taxes, infrastructure and education, in that order,” Callaghan said Wednesday.
Callaghan said he wants to find a way to fill the vacant positions in the police department – which has been a challenge all over the country. More police officers, he said, would give officers more time to get out of their cars and spend time talking to people in neighborhoods, rather than rushing from call to call.
“They wanted to see more police officers in their neighborhoods and in some of the trouble spots in the city,” Callaghan said. But voters also were concerned about taxes, and the roads and schools they pay for.
In some other contests around New Hampshire, police and safety did play a role.
In Nashua, a group dedicated to stopping a ballot question related to the police commission worked to cast the issue not as one of semi-obscure governance, but of support for the Nashua Police Department.
In a letter opposing a change to the way police commissioners are appointed, Chief Michael Carignan cited the “professionalism” of the Nashua Police Department and said the measure to appoint police commissioners locally would not make Nashua any safer.