Question 1, the ballot question promoted as a precursor to revising the political structure of Manchester schools, passed overwhelmingly in Manchester on Tuesday.

The question passed with 63% of the vote and racked up majorities in all 12 wards.

Advocates promoted the question with yellow signs and the promise of a Better Manchester. The question was necessary, they said, to address a host of recommendations from Manchester Proud to expand the power of the city school board.

Opponents warned it would weaken the tax cap.

Question 1 does neither. The narrow question allows for city charter changes to take place without approval from the New Hampshire legislature.

Tags

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Friday, October 30, 2020
Wednesday, October 28, 2020