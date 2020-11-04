Question 1, the ballot question promoted as a precursor to revising the political structure of Manchester schools, passed overwhelmingly in Manchester on Tuesday.
The question passed with 63% of the vote and racked up majorities in all 12 wards.
Advocates promoted the question with yellow signs and the promise of a Better Manchester. The question was necessary, they said, to address a host of recommendations from Manchester Proud to expand the power of the city school board.
Opponents warned it would weaken the tax cap.
Question 1 does neither. The narrow question allows for city charter changes to take place without approval from the New Hampshire legislature.