Redistricting — the redrawing of political maps every 10 years — has had a drastic consequence for the most experienced commissioner in Rockingham County government: a two-year banishment from county politics.
Thomas Tombarello, the current chairman of the Rockingham County board of commissioners, will lose his seat on Dec. 31. And because of redistricting and a quirk in county elections, he cannot run for reelection.
“I’m not mad at anybody. I’m disappointed with the system,” Tombarello, a Republican, said Tuesday.
The quirk means that Tombarello will have to wait until 2024 if he wants to return to county government.
“That whole redistricting turned everything upside down,” said state Rep. Norm Major, R-Plaistow, chairman of the Rockingham delegation to the New Hampshire House, a position that gives him a leadership role in county government.
Rockingham County is going to feel the loss of Tombarello, Major said. For example, Tombarello put together the $68 million financing package for a new county building, for which ground will soon be broken.
And Tombarello has 10 years on the board; his two fellow commissioners have only two years apiece.
So what happened?
“God only knows,” Major said.
Redistricting amounts to a political earthquake of sorts, with fault lines reshaping the districts of congressmen, state lawmakers and county commissioners.
At times, a politician can find himself in a vastly different district.
For example, the Republican-controlled Legislature redrew the district of state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, this year, making it much more Republican and prompting Cavanaugh to abandon reelection hopes and mount a run for the Executive Council instead.
But Tombarello actually can’t run, no matter the partisan leanings of his new district.
He currently represents District 2 in Rockingham County. With redistricting, his town of Sandown was moved into District 3.
But the District 3 seat is not on the ballot this year and won’t go before voters until 2024. That’s because some New Hampshire counties, including Rockingham, elect commissioners on cycles that include four-year terms.
To make matters even odder, the current District 3 commissioner, Brian Chirichiello, R-Derry, was redistricted into District 2.
So the District 3 commissioner who now lives in District 2 will be able to remain in office, without election, for two more years, according to Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, which handles election-law issues.
Meanwhile, the District 2 commissioner who now lives in District 3 can’t run for election to represent either district.
Redistricting for county seats sailed through the Legislature without opposition, unlike redistricting for New Hampshire’s two congressional seats and the state Senate and Executive Council.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, signed it into law on Feb. 24. Tombarello said he didn’t realize his predicament until sometime in May.
Legislative leaders learned about it in the closing days of the session, said state Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, the chairman of the House Election Law Committee. They tried to fix it, but in the end the effort died.
“We couldn’t work anything out. It really was the very end,” she said. Griffin noted that her committee was able to make an accommodation for Rockingham County District 1 Commissioner Kate Coyle because her husband had addressed the committee when it was working on the bill.
Tombarello, 63, has been a selectman in Sandown for 14 years. He said he ran for county commissioner in 2012 to try something different, and he fell in love with county government, especially working with elderly, Meals and Wheels and the sheriff’s department.
And it is bigger: the Sandown budget was $4 million, compared to $78 million for the county, which is the second largest in the state.
He hoped to be a county commissioner until he was 80. He said he will certainly run again in 2024. It will be an open seat then.
Theoretically, Tombarello could have moved into a District 2 town and run. He said some offered him an apartment.
“My wife said just tell them we’re having marital problems and you moved out,” he said. But he wouldn’t.
“I said I’ll use that when we really do.”