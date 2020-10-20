The chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners allegedly admitted that he texted inappropriate jokes -- some of a sexual nature -- to an employee of the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center who recently resigned, according to a newly released investigative report.
Kevin St. James reportedly made the admission when he was interviewed during an unrelated independent county probe into allegations that former nursing director Tiffany McCarty and nursing home administrator Steve Woods, who has also resigned, had violated county personnel policies.
St. James is now the target of a new investigation into his text messages requested by fellow commissioner Kevin Coyle, whose wife, Kate, is a Democrat running against him in his bid for reelection on Nov. 3.
Woods and McCarty resigned on Sept. 18 following the results of the first investigation conducted by attorney Dona Feeney of the law firm Maggiotto, Friedman, Feeney & Fraas, PLLC.
Feeney interviewed St. James and commissioners Coyle and Thomas Tombarello as part of her investigation.
In her report, Feeney wrote that St. James thought of McCarty as a friend.
“He admitted that he would regularly text her jokes, some of which were inappropriate, some of which were sexual in content, always to her personal phone,” she wrote in the report, which was provided to the New Hampshire Union Leader in response to a request under the state’s Right-to-Know law.
Feeney later wrote that she found St. James to be a credible source for her investigation because he “voluntarily admitted that he had sent inappropriate text messages to McCarty, recognizing now that he should not have done so.”
During his interview with Feeney, Tombarello said that after a commissioners’ meeting in July, St. James showed him and Coyle “some kind of joke on his phone that St. James said he sent to McCarty. Tombarello stated that (he) does not recall the content, only that it was not appropriate and he admonished St. James not to send such messages.”
At a recent commissioners’ meeting, St. James denied that he sent sexually explicit text messages, saying only that they were “memes from Facebook.”
He also said that he wasn’t “hiding from anything” and accused Coyle of seeking a separate investigation into him for political reasons because of his wife’s campaign.
Coyle denied the accusation.
“This is about his interactions with a subordinate female employee and it was called out in the report. It would be disingenuous of us not to investigate this allegation,” he said in an interview after the meeting.