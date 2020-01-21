AMHERST -- Worried that the cultural charm and small-town character of Amherst could be altered because of clustered housing complexes, local residents are taking matters into their own hands.
Citizen petitions have been submitted for the March ballot to address an existing housing ordinance originally designed to shape land development in town and deal with growth.
“We pay ungodly taxes to live in this town and (Route) 122 is now condo alley. It is now Derry, N.H.,” said Linda Sutherland of Peacock Brook Lane. “ … When does it stop?”
One citizen petition is seeking to eliminate the town’s Integrative Innovative Housing Ordinance, which was approved by voters several years ago. Another citizen petition is seeking to amend the IIHO by reducing its density bonuses.
Tim Kachmar of Mack Hill Road said the citizen petition to eliminate the ordinance was written because many residents believe it does not abide by the master plan, maintaining there is confusion about the density bonus method, it lacks any means for tracking bonuses and impact fees were never established.
He said residents do not understand the purpose or need for this type of development, and alleges that the planning board does not understand how to manage it.
The petition is asking that the IIHO be eliminated until it is in line with the master plan, and that a volunteer board be used to assess and manage the growth of such an ordinance.
“I am dismayed that we will undo close to 40 years of zoning in this town by doing away with this ordinance with very little thought that has gone into it,” said Marilyn Peterman, member of the planning board.
She said it is disappointing that the topic has become adversarial and there is now a lack of trust developing.
Peterman said Amherst was one of the first communities to adopt an affordable housing ordinance in New Hampshire, noting many local housing developments have been successful because of the town’s innovative zoning, including elderly housing and workforce housing that have certain incentives associated with them.
“Building a city does not keep the rural character of Amherst,” argued Steve Forte of Ponemah Hill Road. He maintained that some of the incentive bonuses are being exploited and there is already enough cluster housing in Amherst.
Michael Dell Orfano, chairman of the planning board, said the IIHO gives the planning board an opportunity to spread out affordable housing and integrate it with more expensive homes, meaning it is not as visible.
“I am afraid there is a tremendous misunderstanding of how the ordinance works,” said Dell Orfano.
The IIHO provides density bonuses for certain amenities such as trails or community green space. According to the ordinance, it is intended to preserve open space while also providing for a greater variety of housing types and affordability in town, focusing on cluster housing with natural surroundings.
Eliminating the ordinance would have negative implications, according to Dell Orfano, who said the density is used in exchange for benefits to the community.
“We have to weigh the benefits to the entire town,” argued Tony Yakovakis of Eaton Road, contending there are problems with allowing a developer to construct more than what is allowed because of certain incentives.
“We are pretty strict on how we develop real estate in this town, and this ordinance is well-respected,” responded Dell Orfano.
Another proposal to possibly elect planning board members instead of appointing them is also being floated by citizens.