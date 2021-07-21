Former alderman Rich Girard officially filed papers to run for mayor Wednesday afternoon.

“Manchester’s residents know what’s wrong, but they want to know what a new mayor will do once elected and they really want to know that the new mayor can get the job done,” he wrote in a statement.

“That’s a big reason why I’m in this race.”

So far, Girard will join fellow Republican Victoria Sullivan and incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Friday.

Girard also previously served as an at-large school board member.

Craig, who is in her second term, is the city’s 48th mayor and first woman to be elected to Manchester’s highest office.

Sullivan, a former state representative and Assistant Majority Leader, ran unsuccessfully against Craig for mayor in 2019.

Girard is among 22 candidates who filed papers Wednesday.

In all, 93 residents have filed papers to run in the municipal primary election. The filing period ends Friday. The nonpartisan primary election is Sept. 21.

For an updated list of candidates who have filed, go to www.manchesternh.gov.

