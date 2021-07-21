Rich Girard officially in the Manchester mayoral race By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Jul 21, 2021 Jul 21, 2021 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email RICHARD H. GIRARD Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Former alderman Rich Girard officially filed papers to run for mayor Wednesday afternoon.“Manchester’s residents know what’s wrong, but they want to know what a new mayor will do once elected and they really want to know that the new mayor can get the job done,” he wrote in a statement.“That’s a big reason why I’m in this race.”So far, Girard will join fellow Republican Victoria Sullivan and incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Friday.Girard also previously served as an at-large school board member.Craig, who is in her second term, is the city’s 48th mayor and first woman to be elected to Manchester’s highest office.Sullivan, a former state representative and Assistant Majority Leader, ran unsuccessfully against Craig for mayor in 2019.Girard is among 22 candidates who filed papers Wednesday.In all, 93 residents have filed papers to run in the municipal primary election. The filing period ends Friday. The nonpartisan primary election is Sept. 21.For an updated list of candidates who have filed, go to www.manchesternh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Nashua residents to get second chance at sports betting Nashua aldermen override mayor's budget veto Mayor Joyce Craig officially running for reelection Nashua mayor vetoes city budget adopted by aldermen Hooksett eyes federal dollars for proposed developments Nashua's two-year revaluation process advances to interior inspections Nashua officials adopt $425 million spending plan Departing Plaistow town manager to get $250,000 severance Request News Coverage