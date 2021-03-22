A member of Richmond’s Planning Board says he quit his position after too many meetings with members who refused to wear a mask, including at least one selectman.
“To me it’s a matter of disrespect,” said Ludger “Butch” Morin. “Like they say, ‘I wear a mask to protect you, you wear a mask to protect me.’”
Morin, who is in his 70s, has been on the planning board since 1987.
“Me, I was a diehard. They could always count on me coming to a meeting,” he said.
That changed late last year when members of the board stopped wearing facemasks at meetings. Morin said the selectmen’s representative on the board, Douglas Bersaw, has led the way for others not to wear masks at meetings.
Contacted Monday, Bersaw declined to answer questions.
“I am not interested in talking to you,” Bersaw said.
Bersaw is a member of the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary community, a right-wing religious group censured by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester for some of their views.
The group’s current leader, Brother Andre Marie, also known as Louis Villarubia, has criticized the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming the media, politicians and drug makers for distorting the facts of the virus that has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States alone. Villarubia has argued against the business and school closures that are part of the pandemic response.
“To be frank, we are being fed a lot of nonsense amid a crisis that is being cleverly stage managed by political hacks, Big Pharma, and a hysteria-pumping mainstream media in overdrive,” Villarubia wrote last year.
Morin said selectmen could fix the problem, either by mandating masks at all meetings or by coming up with a plan to hold the meetings over online video services like Zoom.
“We have been asking for them to set up so they can do the Zoom meetings,” Morin said. “They’ve been, essentially, blowing us off. The pandemic will be over by the time they get it done.”
Select Board Chair William Daniels did not respond to a request for comment.
This is not the first time that the mask issue at town meetings has caused problems. In January, Associate Attorney General Anne Rice contacted town officials after receiving a complaint about the maskless Select Board meetings.
At the time, Daniels explained, selectmen kept people more than 6 feet apart at the meetings, so masks are not necessary. The town also makes masks and hand sanitizer available for members of the public at the meetings.