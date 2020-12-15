Richmond selectmen are going through pay records and other information obtained from the Hancock Board of Selectmen this week as they begin an investigation of former police officer Andrew Wood.
“We're reviewing them and we will take whatever steps are necessary,” said William Daniels, board chair.
Wood was the police chief in Hancock while also serving as the top officer in Richmond.
Richmond voters opted to dissolve the small police department in 2019, citing costs. Wood announced in September he was retiring from Hancock. What he did not mention when retiring was that the Hancock Board had investigated him.
According to a report selectmen issued in August, Wood clocked in at Hancock while also working overlapping hours in Richmond. In many cases, the hours Wood listed as having worked did not match the Hancock Police Department’s dispatch records, the board’s letter states.
For example, Wood submitted a timecard to Hancock for Jan. 1, 2017 that showed him working from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and another one to Richmond showing that he worked from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Hancock’s dispatch records indicate that Wood worked from 11:25 a.m. to 3:21 p.m.
Daniels acknowledged that Richmond now wants to see Hancock's documents to check against the time cards Wood submitted while he was working in Richmond. Daniels declined to speak about the matter in detail.
“It’s town policy not to talk about ex-employees,” he said.
Wood has issued a statement denying that he double-dipped. He said he often worked more than 40 hours a week.
“It is virtually impossible to document all of the calls I receive and the work I perform on my personal time as I must remain accessible to my employees and the citizens of Hancock at all times,” Wood said.
Hancock also faulted Wood for hiring Nathan Jette, a former Winchester police officer who lost his state certification due to a sexual harassment allegation against him. Wood has claimed he did not know about Jette’s past when he hired him. Jette resigned when Wood was contacted by the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council. Wood said staffing a small town police department is a challenge.
“In all of the decisions and choices I have made in my years as a leader in the community, my motivation has always been the best interest of the people of Hancock,” Wood said.
Hancock selectmen recently announced the town is hiring current Sgt. Tom Horne to replace Wood as chief.