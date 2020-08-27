Two high-level employees at the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.
County Commissioner Kevin St. James confirmed Thursday that Steve Woods, administrator and director of long-term care services, and Tiffany McCarty, director of nursing, were put on leave Aug. 7.
St. James, who chairs the board of commissioners, also confirmed that an independent investigator was hired to look into the matter, but he wouldn’t reveal how much the probe would cost. He also wouldn’t discuss the nature of the investigation, saying it’s a personnel issue.
Woods declined to comment; McCarty could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
The two were placed on leave following a closed-door meeting of the commissioners on Aug. 7. They voted to “indefinitely” seal the minutes from that meeting.
Nurse practitioner Donna Roe was appointed interim administrator while the finance director is assisting with business matters.
St. James said he was confident that the facility, located on North Road in Brentwood, is “in good hands” even as long-term care centers continue to take strict precautions to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19.
“We’re on top of everything and things are running as smooth as can be,” he said.
The county’s nursing home has had no positive cases of COVID-19 and only a couple of employees have been infected, St. James said.
“That just goes to show the quality of employees we have. They’re following proper procedures and doing everything they can,” he said.
Earlier this week, county officials announced 11 positive cases at the Rockingham County jail. One of the cases involved a nurse, while the rest were inmates. St. James said seven of those inmates were asymptomatic.
Testing began after an inmate was brought into the facility, and after isolating for 14 days with no symptoms, developed a fever and chills three days after being moved into the general inmate population, St. James said.
The positive cases involved two cell blocks.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Steve Church, the jail superintendent, presented a list of policies and procedures for handling COVID-19 to the county commissioners. The state also reviewed them.
“They said there was nothing they could do differently,” St. James said.