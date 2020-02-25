Rockingham County officials are working on a proposal to build a new $44 million facility to house the county attorney’s office, the registry of deeds, the sheriff’s office, a new dispatch center and a community corrections center to provide more comprehensive drug treatment.
The project is still in the design stages, but is expected to be proposed as part of the new county budget that will be voted on by the county delegation of state representatives in the coming months and will go into effect on July 1.
“This is going to take care of the county for the next 75 years,” said Kevin St. James, chairman of the Rockingham County commissioners.
Under the plan, the facility would be built on North Road on county-owned land across from the county jail.
The new building would address the growing space-needs at the county attorney’s office, which is located on the lower level of the state-owned Rockingham County Superior Court on Route 125 in Brentwood.
The county pays the state more than $200,000 a year to rent the space in the courthouse -- built in 1995 -- for the county attorney’s office and the registry of deeds.
“We’ve really outgrown the space we have,” County Attorney Patricia Conway said.
At the registry of deeds, the issue isn’t space, but building problems that have included mold, air quality concerns, and sewage backups, according to Register Cathy Stacey.
“Historically, we’ve had issues with this building. This past year we’ve had no fewer than three sewage backups in the processing room,” Stacey said.
Space is tight at the sheriff’s office, which is located on the third floor of the county jail. The office also houses the county’s dispatch center, which provides dispatch services for 18 fire departments and 25 police departments.
Sheriff Chief Deputy Al Brackett said the office has no booking or interviewing rooms and that office space is limited with several employees sharing space.
The sheriff’s office also has a lack of evidence storage space and training areas, and it doesn’t have adequate environmental control and electrical outlets, among other deficiencies, he said.
The dispatch center also has no room for future expansion.
“Our communication center is very cramped. We definitely need a building,” Sheriff Chuck Massahos said, adding that the sheriff’s office being on the third floor of the jail also makes access difficult for people with disabilities.
When fully staffed, Conway said her office has 41 employees who are crammed into the offices at the courthouse where there is little privacy when dealing with sensitive cases.
“There are 12 attorneys who have to share an office or work in a cubicle,” she said.
With such limited space, two legal assistants and two attorneys have moved over to work out of the registry of deeds office.
“We should all be together. We shouldn’t be in separate areas,” Conway said.
If the new facility is built, Conway said the county will look to continue renting some space for a satellite office at the courthouse to make it easier for the attorneys who spend much of their time prosecuting cases in court. The satellite office would relieve some of the traveling back and forth that would be required if the main county attorney’s office moves to the new facility, which would be located about 5 miles away.
While the new building would address the space problems, St. James said it would also be an opportunity to create an effective drug treatment program through a new community corrections center.
The jail doesn’t have the ability to offer more than the 30-day program it has now, but St. James said the new facility could allow the creation of an 80-bed facility for men and women who could undergo treatment for 90 to 120 days.
If the new facility is included in the upcoming budget, St. James said he hopes work could begin sometime next year.