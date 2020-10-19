Although Nashua is continuing with its year-long search for a chief assessor, the city recently hired an assessing supervisor consultant after the department’s own supervisor was decertified.
Gregg Turgiss, who was Nashua’s only assessor with supervisory status, received a sanction from the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration’s Assessing Standards Board earlier this year.
“A minor sanction was issued,” Mayor Jim Donchess previously told the aldermanic finance committee. “ … What did happen is that his ability to supervise was suspended for one year.”
According to Donchess, the sanction was related to a situation in which Turgiss and his brother, another assessor for the city, reviewed each other’s work in connection with a residential assessment; that created an appearance of conflict and, essentially, an ethical violation against Gregg Turgiss.
A certified assessing supervisor is necessary for the department to operate, said Donchess.
Since the city’s chief assessor role has still not been filled after a search for a qualified candidate for the last year, Nashua officials agreed to hire Rex Norman, an assessing supervisor consultant at a cost of $125,000, while the search for a chief assessor continues.
“He is working out extremely well. We are very lucky to have him,” Kim Kleiner, director of administrative services for Nashua, said on Monday.
The DRA’s Assessing Standards Board has issued sanctions against a total of three assessors throughout the state so far this year, with the most recent sanctions being issued on Oct. 6. In total, 12 sanctions have been handed up against the three individuals statewide.
Kleiner said Monday that none of the sanctions issued this month were against any current Nashua assessors.
Although the sanctions are publicly disclosed, James Gerry, director of the NHDRA’s municipal and property division said Monday that the DRA does not comment on the disciplining of any specific individuals, or identify or confirm who the individuals are that were sanctioned, where the infractions occurred or the dates they were committed.
Laurie Ortolano, a Nashua resident who first voiced concerns about discrepancies within the assessing department last year, said Monday that she submitted a total of seven complaints against Nashua assessors to the DRA as part of a request for commissioner review and determination alleging misconduct against DRA-certified assessing personnel.
“I am really disappointed in the response of the city for these sanctions -- particularly from the mayor to describe them as ‘minor,’” said Ortolano.
While there have been improvements made to the city ‘s assessing department since an assessing audit was previously conducted, she claims the improvements have been largely software-related.
“This is about the people and how our (city) employees maintain the data,” said Ortolano, who has a pending lawsuit against the city alleging Right-to-know requests were not fulfilled.