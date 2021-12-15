Alderman Tony Sapienza is expected to nominate Jason Bonilla to fill the vacant Ward 5 school board seat, an email sent this week to several board members reveals.
“I have met with Jason who is excited to be a new home owner in ward 5 and intends to be there for a long time,” the email reads. “I have received many recommendations from people in ward 5 and also from the educational community.”
The email, sent Monday, was shared with aldermen Will Stewart, Bill Barry, Dan O’Neil, Kevin Cavanaugh, Jim Roy, Barbara Shaw, Pat Long, Norm Gamache, Ross Terrio and Mayor Joyce Craig.
Left off the distribution lost were aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur, Sebastian Sharonov and Ed Sapienza, according to a copy of the email shared with the Union Leader.
Attempts to reach Tony Sapienza this week to discuss the nomination were unsuccessful.
Bonilla, a Salvadoran American, worked with AmeriCorps for two years in the Boston and Washington, D.C. public schools “showing black and brown youth that we existed, that we were out here ready to advocate for them, to listen to them, and to push to them to follow their dreams.”
“I’m excited by the opportunity,” said Bonilla when reached by phone Tuesday.
Bonilla landed a career as a recruiter for City Year in Manchester, going from “squeegeeing throw up at Forest Hills” in Boston to recruiting young people of color across the region to serve as peer mentors in the Queen City.
“So many amazing leaders have invested in me, pushed me to see that I have what it takes to run, so why not?” Bonilla wrote in a social media post. “I want to show our youth that they can do it too, that they have people advocating for them that get it.”
If Bonilla is nominated at the Tuesday, Dec. 21 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, his candidacy -- along with any others nominated -- will lay over until the board’s next meeting, where a final vote will take place.
Newly reelected Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Nov. 24, prior to moving out of the city this month.
Dobson, who was the lone candidate for the Ward 5 school board seat, was easily reelected in the Nov. 2 Manchester municipal election with 529 votes.
In a resignation letter, Dobson said he was looking forward to serving a second term.
“Unfortunately, my plans have changed and in December I will be moving out of the city that I have called home for over 14 years,” writes Dobson.
“Despite all of the challenges presented over the last term, my experience on this board has been nothing short of amazing.”
Dobson won the Ward 5 seat in 2019, defeating incumbent Lisa Freeman 389 to 376.