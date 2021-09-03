Several newcomers and former elected officials plan to run for spots on Nashua’s Board of Aldermen in the November election.
The filing period ended on Friday with three sitting Nashua Board of Education members throwing their hats in the ring for the aldermanic posts.
Gloria Timmons, Paula Johnson and Raymond Guarino, all school board members, will seek seats as aldermen, with Timmons and Johnson vying for at-large positions and Guarino attempting a Ward 7 alderman post.
“I am running because I want to continue the progress that we have made in the city with education and with infrastructure improvements such as paving roads,” Guarino said on Friday. “What is very important is the downtown and continuing the progress that has been made there. I think we should continue the momentum.”
Guarino, who has served the past four years as a school board member, will face off against Johnathan Cathey for the Ward 7 alderman seat; incumbent June Caron has opted not to seek re-election.
In Ward 6, incumbent Elizabeth Lu also decided not to file for re-election. Her seat will be sought by Alexander Comeau and Jordan Thompson, founder of Black Lives Matter Nashua and a racial justice organizer.
Thompson, a Nashua resident for 10 years, says his primary motivation for seeking office is to solve problems and represent individuals who “live on the margins,” worry about their next meal and struggle paying their rent.
“Villainizing the police is not the focus of this campaign,” said Thompson, stressing the need to spend taxpayers’ dollars wisely, and to ensure that each dollar spent is justified.
Thompson said he will be a voice for the city’s most vulnerable populations, including immigrants, the disabled, low-income residents and Black and brown citizens.
In Ward 1, newcomer Tyler Gouveia will take on incumbent Jan Schmidt for the alderman seat.
Gouveia said it will be his mission to stand up for the city’s first responders and support their efforts. His primary goals will be to protect paychecks, keep taxes low and safeguard the city’s investments.
His campaign efforts will be simple, said Gouveia, who hopes to usher in the next generation of Nashua leadership. There is constant taxing and spending at city hall, according to Gouveia, who said a clear set of guidelines and transparency in spending must be highlighted.
In Ward 3, former alderman Dan Richardson will face incumbent Jan Schmidt for the alderman post.
Richardson, who served as alderman in 2006 and 2007, said he is motivated to return to politics.
“I would hope to be able to contribute my engineering experience to decisions that are being made,” Richardson said on Friday, adding he would like to shift discussions that are now focused on feelings and opinions to more of a fact-based approach.
In Ward 2, incumbent Richard Dowd will face off against Donald Scott. In Wards 4 and 5, incumbents Tom Lopez and Ernest Jette are running unopposed.
Derek Thibeault is the only candidate seeking election for the Ward 8 alderman seat; incumbent Skip Cleaver decided not to run for re-election.
In Ward 9, incumbent Linda Harriott-Gathright will take on John Sullivan for the alderman role.
There are seven candidates seeking three seats as alderman-at-large candidates, including incumbent Shoshanna Kelly, Board of Education members Johnson and Timmons, as well as Kristin Wilson, Donald Whalen, Laura Colquhoun and Melbourne Moran, Jr.
For the Board of Education, nine candidates are seeking four seats, including Alicia Houston, Allison Dyer, Caitlyn Fahey-Pearl, Neil Claffey, Regan Lamphier, Rosmery Torres, Christina Darling, Kristie Hart and incumbent Heather Raymond.