With more than $52 million in major capital expenditures related to the Nashua wastewater treatment facility, a proposal has been made to substantially increase Nashua’s sewer user fees.
Aldermen have been presented with a plan that would increase sewer fees by about 35% throughout the next two years.
“These increases are being driven by the operating and capital costs associated with compliance of our permits -- permits, of course, that are related to the wastewater treatment facility,” said Lisa Fauteux, director of public works in Nashua.
Nashua’s current sewer fees include a flat rate of $31.94 as well as a fee per hundred cubic feet of $2.36 that results in an average household quarterly bill of $79.14, or an annual cost of about $316 a year.
Under the proposed increase, the average household quarterly bill will increase to about $95 during 2021 and then jump to about $109.22 in 2022, which would equate to an annual cost of about $436.88 in year two -- a total increase of $120 per year.
“There is no increase in 2023,” said Frank Ayotte of the Hazen and Sawyer engineering firm, a consultant for the city.
Even with the increase by year two, a $109 quarterly bill is still cheaper than some other communities such as Keene and Portsmouth, he said. Currently, Ayotte said Nashua’s sewer user fees are lower than fees in Manchester, Concord, Salem and Lowell, Mass.
Rate increases are the only stable source of revenue available to cover the growing debt service costs, according to Ayotte, adding the city is facing major capital expenditures of more than $52 million throughout the next five years.
Those improvements include about $11 million in rehabilitation to pump stations, $30.4 million for the sewer infrastructure program, $5 million to clean all of the collection system pipes, upgrades of nearly $4 million to the wastewater treatment primary tanks, $1 million for phosphorus removal and nearly $1 million for wastewater plant booster stations.
Even with the proposed rate increases, Ayotte said Nashua’s sewer fees will remain affordable based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2 percent affordability metric.
Nashua’s wastewater treatment plant has already undergone about $70 million in improvements in recent years.
Laurie Ortolano, a Nashua resident, said she is concerned about the proposed 35 percent increase in sewer user fees over a two-year span. She worries that the increase represents crisis management instead of proper planning.
“I am just concerned that there is no review process on a more regular basis,” added Ortolano.
Dan Hudson, the city engineer, said extensive work is underway to inspect the city’s sewer pumps -- some that are more than 100 years old. As part of the inspection process, all of them are being cleaned thoroughly, explained Hudson.
This process will help catch problems before it leads to more serious issues and also prevent costly repairs in the future that are not only expensive, but disruptive as well, said Hudson.