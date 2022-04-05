Mayor Joyce Craig announced Tuesday that Shannon MacLeod will take over as her new chief of staff. MacLeod has served as Craig’s policy director since 2020.
MacLeod will take on her new role following the departure of Lauren Smith. Smith’s last day is April 14.
"For the past two years, Shannon has led policy initiatives in my office with outstanding attention to detail and professionalism," said Craig in a statement. "She is dedicated to progress and has proved time and time again her passion to make our community better."
In her role as chief of staff, MacLeod will direct all operations in the mayor's office. Prior to joining Craig's team in 2020, MacLeod was the New Hampshire State Director for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's presidential campaign and held senior positions in several statewide New Hampshire campaigns and organizations.
She also served as Craig's campaign finance director during her successful 2017 election.
"I'm honored to continue to serve Manchester as Mayor Craig's Chief of Staff," said MacLeod in a statement. "Our city has made incredible progress throughout Mayor Craig's time in City Hall, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with the mayor and city staff to continue to move Manchester forward."
Smith joined Craig's office in 2018 and was promoted to chief of staff in February 2020.
Prior to joining Craig’s team, Smith served as the communications director for SEA/SEIU Local 1984, managing communications to over 12,000 public and private-sector workers across New Hampshire.
She also worked for communications agencies in Portsmouth and Minneapolis.
"Lauren provided steadfast leadership through one of the most difficult times in our city's history,” said Craig in a statement. “I'm grateful for her work on behalf of our community and look forward to seeing the positive impact that she'll continue to have on Manchester.”
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to have served Manchester for the past four and half years alongside Mayor Craig -- and I'm proud of what we accomplished," said Smith in a statement. "Over the past two years, people across the Queen City stepped up to help our community come back from the pandemic stronger. I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity to work with all of them."