LACONIA – Belknap County Sheriff Mike Moyer and County Commissioner Hunter Taylor have filed requests with County Attorney Andrew Livernois to investigate the other for potential criminal acts in connection with a personnel matter.
Livernois said Wednesday that his office does not comment on pending or potential investigations, nor would he confirm he had received the requests from Moyer, Taylor or both.
Both Moyer and Taylor provided copies of their letters to Livernois to a reporter.
In his Oct. 9 letter to Livernois, Moyer, in his capacity as sheriff, requested that Livernois investigate Taylor’s conduct “regarding any state, local, or federal laws that may have been broken.”
Taylor, he said, “has divulged information to the public that he learned by virtue of his official position and under New Hampshire RSA 42:1-a, I am asking for removal of office for his repeated breach of confidentiality in personnel matters.”
Earlier in the letter, Moyer, who is a former Laconia police chief, said he had previously brought the same complaint to Livernois. Taylor’s “continued disregard for openly sharing sensitive, non-public information has opened the county to severe civil liability, in my opinion,” wrote Moyer.
A week later, on Oct. 16, Taylor responded to Moyer’s letter to Livernois with one of his own.
Taylor said that he was making his request “not in any official capacity, but as a voter and taxpayer of Belknap County.” The crux of his dispute with the sheriff: he didn’t like how Moyer’s office treated former Chief Deputy David Perkins.
Perkins, who resigned in June, was expected to run for sheriff in 2020 because Moyer is not seeking reelection.
Taylor has publicly questioned the circumstances of Perkins’ departure from the Sheriff’s Department, saying Perkins had been the subject of three investigations, a suspension and a “forced leave.”
In his letter to Livernois, Taylor said, “From the facts that are widely known, there is clearly a question of whether Sheriff Moyer violated RSA 631:1 (official oppression) in his treatment of Chief Deputy Perkins,” and may have also violated RSA 629:3, conspiracy.