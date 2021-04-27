HARRISVILLE — Public outcry over a plan to restrict parking at Silver Lake has moved the select board to create a new commission to look at the situation.
Pamela Wilder, a resident who has been asked to join the new commission, said she didn’t want to get involved originally but was upset with the plans to close access to the lake.
“I try to stay out of town politics -- I'm not a political person -- but it’s a public lake,” Wilder said.
Selectmen unveiled the plan to eliminate parking along Breed Road at the lake, surprising many in town. Select board member Andrea Hodson could not be reached for comment but said at a recent board meeting that traffic around the lake in the summer represents a safety concern, and reason for the board to step in.
Jay Jacobs, a fellow board member, said that does not make sense.
“It's an issue of the select board trying to control access to the public body of water using the issue of parking,” he said.
Jacobs said there’s been one accident at the lake in more than 20 years. He said there is plenty of parking at the lake along the road, and the road is not congested. The lake has been busy, given the heavy use of recreation sites in the region last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This summer certainly exacerbated the situation,” Jacobs said.
Nancy and Tom Chabott live right by the lake and get a good view of the parking. Nancy Chabott said the board is not wrong.
“We’ve lived there for 30 years and we’ve never seen anything unsafe. We think they’re making it all up,” Nancy Chabott said.
The Chabotts said the issue about the parking is coming from the summer residents, and not the people who live in town all year.
“They don’t even want fishermen on the lake,” Nancy Chabott said.
Wilder said the board relied on a new lake committee made up of summer residents who own homes on the lake when it came up with the no parking plan. She said if a new parking plan is to go forward, it should come through a town meeting vote, and not from a committee or the select board.
"This should come to a town meeting, and the town should decide if we have a parking issue at Silver Lake or not,” Wilder said.
That’s the same plan Jacobs wants to see take place, saying the people would exercise their vote and make the vision about the parking.