SOMERSWORTH — During his four terms as mayor of Somersworth, Dana Hilliard has grown accustomed to running unopposed. This has been the case since 2014, when he was first elected in this city of almost 12,000.
This time his campaign for the Nov. 2 general election will include a challenger. His final mayoral bid will have him facing off with first term, at-large City Councilor Crystal Paradis. If elected, she would be the first female mayor in the history of Somersworth.
When she moved back to Somersworth from Portsmouth five years ago, the 38-year-old said she “totally fell in love with the place” — walking around the neighborhoods, making dozens of friends, and envisioning herself as a bridge to communities such as the Indonesian population, which has grown to nearly 5,000 in the tri-city area of Somersworth, Dover and Rochester. It is the largest Indonesian population north of Manhattan.
Paradis said one of her new friends, William Poole, recently moved to Somersworth with his partner, and rather than retire, is renovating a building at 58 High St. The handmade chocolates business is on track to open in the fall. Poole said it was the proximity to the Seacoast and the market opportunity that brought him here.
He described Paradis as a “new visionary.”
Paradis live-streamed her campaign launch on Facebook last Thursday. Her personal Instagram account has 1,749 followers and proclaims she is “Part of a people conspiracy to make Somersworth the center of art, joy + human liberation” followed by the hashtag #ProudTownie.
One of four at-large city councilors, the community organizer has immersed herself in issues ranging from economic development to sustainability, recreation to public safety — and that’s just her part-time city council committee assignments.
Professionally, she worked as a paid organizer for Hillary Clinton in 2016, campaigned for Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 presidential election, and has organized events around LGBTQ+ issues, reproductive justice, substance use awareness, and gun violence prevention.
In January of this year, she became the director of strategic communications and community engagement for the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, a nonprofit concerned with — as their website states — “advancing opportunities and equality for women and girls.” Paradis focuses mainly on getting women elected to state and local office via a program called Run Now!
Paradis said she is not looking to harness a national narrative and make it local.
Instead, she said, “I am responding to the many Somersworth residents who asked me to run for mayor, because they were being ignored or told to wait by our current leadership.”
The ‘Hilltopper value’
Dana Hilliard isn’t buying it. New Hampshire’s first openly gay mayor and a public educator, he has lived in “The Hilltop City” all his life, save a few years after college, and said it’s precisely his openness to what he calls the “Hilltopper value of neighbor helping neighbor” that has led to a renaissance of this 10-square mile city.
He credits a “collaborative team approach” between his offices, the city council, school officials, regionalized working groups, and several commissions he helped create for launching a new chapter in the city.
“His whole style is collaboration and cooperation among parties that should be at the table,” said Don Austin, a three-term councilor. “I think he’s done an outstanding job.”
Second-term Councilor Ken Vincent, who represents Ward 2, also gives Hilliard high marks. “He’s got good common sense, and has the best interest of the city in mind. He tries to get everyone on the same page.”
Ditto for at-large Councilor Nancie Cameron, who has served on the council nearly six years. “It’s a great way to govern,” she said. Councilors Marty Pepin, David Witham, Matt Gerding and Rich Michaud, likewise approve and have endorsed the mayor’s re-election.
Several commissions have been formed during his almost seven-year tenure, dealing with problems such as what to do with the long-abandoned Hilltop school, how to spruce-up a decrepit veterans park and wrestling with the scourge of opioid addiction in Strafford County.
He revived the Tri-City Coalition in April 2018, joining forces with Dover and Rochester to deal with the homeless problem that led to the creation of warming shelters.
Hilliard speaks of a long list of completed infrastructure projects including sidewalks, resurfacing of roads, drainage and culvert installations — and several more that are in progress, like traffic light synchronization and a wastewater treatment facility upgrade. Hilliard said the investments total $14 million, and touts the stabilizing of the current tax rate at about the same level it was in 2012.
“Cities don’t run on slick slogans,” Hilliard said. “They run on hard work.”