AMHERST -- Officials at the high school are asking voters to consider an $18.4 million budget, as well as salary increases for staff.
“We have some very ambitious goals for Souhegan High School,” said Jim Manning, chairman of the Souhegan Cooperative School District.
The school’s proposed $18,377,407 budget was highlighted during this week’s deliberative session. The recommended spending plan is a 1.5% increase over the current budget.
“We are very proud that we have been able to maintain a fairly consistent budget since 2011,” said Superintendent Adam Steel, who said the district was able to return $1.2 million in surplus last year.
Although the student population has decreased since its peak of 1,100 students in 2006, compared to the school’s current population of 750, Steel said expenses continue to climb. Busing, electricity and health insurance costs are all more expensive than they were a decade ago, he said.
In addition, he said, students are entering the high school needing more support, guidance and direction.
“At some point we are going to need to make greater investments in this high school,” said Manning. While this may not be the year, Manning warned the public that, in order to meet district goals, costs could potentially increase in the near future.
The proposed budget includes the implementation of five full-time special education instructional assistants. To help offset the new staff expenses, other staff reductions totaling $485,000 are included in the proposed budget, according to school officials.
During Monday’s deliberative session, a local resident sought to reduce the budget by $500,000, but her request was rejected by voters. Margaret McCabe of Brighams Way maintained that in light of last year’s $1.2 million surplus, a $500,000 decrease is reasonable. She argued that the high school’s cost per pupil is higher than the cost per pupil for high schools in other districts where students are getting better SAT results.
Steel stressed the importance of keeping 1% or 2% of spending reserved for the district’s unassigned fund balance for unanticipated expenses that might arise through the year.
Aside from the nearly $18.4 million budget, the school board is also asking voters to approve a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the professional and support staff, which includes a combined total increase of nearly $1.2 million; the first-year cost is $299,102.
At the polls, voters will also decide whether to place $100,000 into the school’s expendable trust fund for maintenance.
This is the first step in a larger capital maintenance plan, according to Manning.
The high school building "is starting to wear and tear,” he said.
Voting day is March 10.