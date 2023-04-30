Elks Lodge
The Elks Lodge at 290 Granite St. in Manchester is being considered for a "homeless engagement center" in the city.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Manchester city officials are eyeing the Granite Street home of the Elks Club for an “engagement center” that would be open during daylight hours to provide necessities and assistance to Manchester’s homeless population, according to a source familiar with the issue.

Nothing has been finalized, but the city has taken preliminary steps to obtain control of the property at 290 Granite St. The location is across Second Street from Georgio’s Ristorante & Bar and just north of a restored Squog neighborhood.