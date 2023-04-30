Manchester city officials are eyeing the Granite Street home of the Elks Club for an “engagement center” that would be open during daylight hours to provide necessities and assistance to Manchester’s homeless population, according to a source familiar with the issue.
Nothing has been finalized, but the city has taken preliminary steps to obtain control of the property at 290 Granite St. The location is across Second Street from Georgio’s Ristorante & Bar and just north of a restored Squog neighborhood.
The news comes as the city rushes to open a day center before the city-operated 40-cot winter homeless center on Beech Street closes at the end of June. Traditionally, homeless shelters experience a reduction in capacity because more people live outside in warmer weather.
On Tuesday, Director of Homelessness Initiatives Adrienne Beloin expects to appear before Manchester aldermen with details of her proposal for an engagement center.
Last month, Manchester aldermen gave city officials the go-ahead to enter into a letter of intent on a specific piece of property, Beloin said. That approval took place behind closed doors, and a location was disclosed, she said.
“We’re definitely not talking to anyone publicly about any of the properties we’re looking at,” Beloin said Friday. “There are several properties that we’re looking at right now.”
No purchase agreement or lease has been signed, and the community will have notice before that takes place, she said.
If a daytime homeless center opens, it will be similar to a center that operated in the city for about five years in the early 2000s.
Financed by Granite United Way, the homeless services center provided meals and programs for the chronically homeless. But last week, United Way head Patrick Tufts said the center ended up experiencing nearly three times the number it expected, which he attributed to the opioid epidemic. It closed in 2015.
If the center opens at the Elks Club, it will be just north of the Village on Second Street, a neighborhood of multifamily homes restored and upgraded by Red Oak Apartments and Homes.
Red Oak founder Ron Dupont said he undertook the redevelopment project some 30 years ago; his first as a young developer. He leases out about 120 units to working class people: waitresses, cooks, mechanics, delivery drivers.
“I’m at a loss for words when it comes to Manchester sometimes,” Dupont said. Dupont said he heard about the homeless center’s potential location from a fellow developer.
He said it won’t help his neighborhood, but he also didn’t say he was totally against it.
“I don’t have the energy to delve into it and understand it. I’m just getting tired,” he said.
Beloin said the engagement center has to be located at a spot that most homeless people can get to but not in the downtown center.
She would not discuss if it could fit into a residential neighborhood.
“It’s difficult to find an ideal location,” she said. “We will work very hard to mitigate any concerns the community would have.”
Few big cities exist without a daytime center, she has said. Plans are to provide a light breakfast, lunch, showers, clothing and services such as behavioral health, employment assistance, case management, housing navigation, mail and storage for belongings.
The city has an estimated 200 people living in homeless shelters and 125 unsheltered.
“Don’t drop the ball,” Dennis Higgins, a homeless man, told aldermen last month during the public comment session.
“It seems like everyone’s taking a step back because it’s summertime.”
According to the city clerk’s office, Mayor Joyce Craig and aldermen went behind closed doors and authorized city staff to negotiate a letter of intent for a specific piece of property on April 18.
Alderman Pat Long and Alderman June Trisciani, a candidate for mayor, called for a vote on the authorization. At-large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed the measure and Alderman Ed Sapienza abstained.