Town officials in Merrimack have submitted a formal, written request seeking a special election to fill the seat left vacant by state Rep. Dick Hinch, who died earlier this month from COVID-19.
“The requirement is that the town can’t hold a special election without approval of the governor and executive council,” said Town Council Chairman Tom Koenig.
A letter was sent last week to Gov. Chris Sununu and Secretary of State Bill Gardner asking that a special election be granted to fill Hinch’s seat.
“There have been questions about what is going to happen,” said town councilor Nancy Harrington.
Koenig stressed that the town council cannot appoint anyone to the state position, nor can it temporarily assign anyone to the role.
He is hopeful that, if the timing can be coordinated, that the special election can be held simultaneously with the town election in April.
Last week, the council held a moment of silence for Hinch, who died Dec. 9 -- about one week after he was sworn in as speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Hinch, 71, was a Republican and seven-term member of the House.
“He has enriched and touched so many different lives, not just here in Merrimack but throughout the state and across party lines,” said town councilor Bill Boyd, adding the town has lost a friend, mentor, family man and public servant.
“He didn’t act like a political giant, but he most certainly was a political giant,” said Boyd. “The loss will be immeasurable.”
Several town officials reflected on Hinch’s time as a former selectman in Merrimack. Hinch also previously served as chairman of the board.
“When I think of Dick I think about two things -- smiles and hugs,” said Harrington, noting Hinch had a hard time giving up hugs when the pandemic began, but often shared the largest virtual hugs possible.
Hinch was described as a mentor for many Merrimack officials, as well as a friendly, approachable man who was respected on both sides of the aisle.
“He was really an inspiration to me in what a kind man he was, and very effective,” said Town Manager Eileen Cabanel. “That smile was so real and so true. It is almost impossible for me to believe that someone so vital can be gone.”
The council reflected on Hinch’s continuous efforts to remove the toll booths in Merrimack, and his general support for the town and its residents.
“He has been a mentor for so many people. He has reached out and impacted so many lives,” said Koenig, adding Hinch will be truly missed.