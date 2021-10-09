Refurbishment of the historic Colonial Theatre was intended to boost the economy of downtown Laconia, but some business owners are upset over a “gentlemen’s agreement” to give preferential parking to owners of nine condominiums that are part of the project.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer is buying three of those condos.
Hosmer recused himself from the last City Council discussion of the matter, on Sept. 13, and the council will take up the issue again on Tuesday.
Under the proposal, 18 spots would be designated for owners of the condominiums, which were developed by Rusty McLear.
Parking is at a premium at times downtown, so there is concern about losing spaces for customers and employees to park, said Bree Neal, owner of the Polished & Proper Barbershop.
Her business is across Main Street from the Colonial Theatre and next to a city parking lot that would provide eight of the spaces. The other 10 would come from the City Hall lot on Beacon Street East, which is about a three-minute walk to the theater.
Neal said all of the dedicated parking spots for the condominiums should instead come from the Municipal Parking Garage, which is also about a three-minute walk from the theater. The city is drawing up a proposal for a major rehabilitation of the dilapidated garage, a portion of which is closed because of structural problems.
“I am a proponent of fair game and fair play,” she said. “When it comes to the government making rules and procedures, those should be applied across the board. Exemptions and special deals with people create special classes, and that’s not acceptable in a Democratic society.”
She said those buying the condos likely want to show that they are financially invested in the future of downtown.
“But members of the public not as knowledgeable about them as people might construe this as possible backdoor deals or impropriety on their part,” she said.
In the Sept. 13 meeting, City Manager Scott Myers said the residential portion of the Colonial Theatre renovation project was in danger of not going forward before McLear agreed to develop it.
“And the city had what I’ll refer to as a gentlemen’s agreement that, yes, we’d work to provide parking,” he said.
To make the units desirable and practical for residents returning home with groceries, or other items, perhaps in bad weather or at night, parking spots would need to be nearby, Myers said.
Former Mayor Ed Engler said city councilors previously publicly endorsed the concept of leasing city parking spaces for the condos.
“They were thrilled to get Rusty involved, thrilled to lease him the parking spaces,” Engler said.
Robert Sawyer, who owns a downtown building, questioned details of the lease at the Sept. 13 council meeting. He said businesses depend on the short-term parking spots that would be lost under the proposal.
“These businesses that survived during COVID, these businesses that paid their rent during COVID and this individual who paid his taxes during all of this, are now going to be disadvantaged in favor of someone else,” he said. “Those of us who have been here for a long time, made a lot of investment financially, heart and soul, are just being forgotten.”
Patrick Wood, a recently retired attorney who for many years had his law office downtown, identified an equal protection issue.
“If you’re going to be designating parking spaces for one business or one property owner, why are you not going to allow that for every other property owner or business owner,” he said. “You can’t play favorites when you are the government. You have to treat everyone equally.”
Under the proposal to be considered by the council, those who lease the spaces are to pay $27 per month per space, with gradual increases over time.
Parking is now free downtown.
The refurbishment project cost $14.4 million, which included an investment of $8.1 million from the city of Laconia. McLear spent $375,000 to buy space on the second and third floors of the theater building in order to build nine condo units. He also spent $2.4 million on construction.