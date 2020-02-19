NASHUA -- With ambitious plans to address infrastructure, housing and schools, the mayor says that the best of Nashua is yet to come.
During his 2020 State of the City address, Mayor Jim Donchess said his heart is full of gratitude after being reelected to serve the city for another term.
“I can say with confidence that Nashua is a city on the rise,” Donchess told city leaders, elected officials and members of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Holiday Inn & Suites Nashua.
He said the city is on the rise because Nashua residents are working together to move Nashua forward by intentionally building a thriving city.
He highlighted several positive achievements throughout the past four years, including upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the repaving of 70 miles of city streets, limiting tax increases to an average of 2.6% per year, adding 500 units of apartments to the downtown area, adding more English Language Learner teachers into the schools, hosting two Pride parades, improving the Tree Streets neighborhood, reducing the city’s carbon footprint and more.
“We’ve done a lot over the last four years, but I know that Nashua’s best is yet to come. As we look ahead to the next four years, I am ready to serve Nashua with energy, creativity and hard work,” said Donchess. “I am personally committed to real solutions and real results.”
According to Donchess, Nashua can become the best middle-sized city in the nation by working together and supporting each other. “I say ‘together,’ because in all that we do, my commitment is for more conversation, more cooperation, more collaboration and more common sense,” he said.
As the city continues to work to improve its schools and add more housing options, Donchess said that with a new middle school project underway, including the construction of a new middle school and renovations to two existing middle schools, the future of the third existing middle school, Elm Street Middle School, must now be considered.
“The Elm Street Middle School property may present another housing opportunity. We will be proposing a feasibility study, but once the new middle school is completed, the 200,000-square-foot Elm Street Middle School could be added to the tax rolls and potentially provide hundreds of housing units for our people,” he said. “However, we need to first develop a step-by-step plan regarding the future use of Elm Street.”
Other new initiatives mentioned by the mayor include a cost-saving proposal to potentially consolidate three existing information technology departments within the city, a separate proposal that will enable the city to purchase power in bulk for all Eversource customers, a plan to restore and renew the inactive green space between the Nashua Public Library and the Court Street building, relocating the Pennichuck water company into the old courthouse in downtown Nashua and pursuing a downtown performing arts center.
In addition, the city will soon undertake Imagine Nashua 2040, said Donchess, which will update the city’s master plan and create a new urban vision for the Gate City.
He warned of rising health care costs and how it will impact Nashua’s budget, including an expected increase of $3 million next year.
“As in the rest of the country, many Nashua families are living paycheck to paycheck, and I get it -- it can be hard to come up with the money to pay the property tax bill,” he said, adding he is committed to effective and efficient city government, and will work to limit property tax increases in Nashua.