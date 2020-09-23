STODDARD — The town is suing a property owner over a dilapidated motor home, weed-covered SUV, oil drums, tires, old fencing and numerous car batteries covering an Old Antrim Road property.
“It’s been like that for years,” said Harry Powers, the town’s compliance officer.
Homeowner Mirle Cross could not be reached for comment Wednesday. His property includes two homes, one older structure with a makeshift appearance, and another, newer house that is unfinished. The insulation around the outside of the house is yet to be covered with any siding.
“I don’t know if he’s still living there,” Power said.
No one appeared to be at home Wednesday.
The town has been trying to get Cross to clean up his property for years, according to powers. Aside from violating ordinances on junk vehicles, the property poses an environmental hazard to neighbors. The property on Old Antrim Road is adjacent to Island Pond, one of the many bodies of water that attract visitors to Stoddard. Powers said there is concern that oil, gas, battery acid and other chemicals could leak and seep into the water.
Powers started trying to get Cross to clean up the property in 2018, sending him a letter about the need to remove the debris, according to court records. Cross never responded and years went by, but the property got worse, according to Powers.
Earlier this year, Powers and Selectman Charles Fossberry secured a warrant to get on the property and perform an inspection. They reportedly found several more junk cars along with barrels, scrap metal and trailers.
The case was heard in court on Sept. 11 and Judge David Ruoff ordered Cross to clean up the property by the end of October. The town initially sought a $10,000 lien on Cross’ property to make sure he cleans it up, but Ruoff is holding that off to give Cross time to clean the property.
Cross and Powers are due back in court on Nov. 3 for a compliance check to make sure the property is cleaned. Powers said he wants to hear from Cross as soon as the cleanup is complete.
“I want for him to contact me once it’s done,” Power said.