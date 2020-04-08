It is still too soon to tell if a drop in state funding will affect the $35 million construction project at the Sullivan County Nursing Home in Unity, said County Manager Derek Ferland.
Ferland said Wednesday that the county is losing more than $1 million in revenue for 2020 coming from the state through the ProShare program for Medicaid and Medicare patients. Part of the funding plan for the major construction and renovation project relied on the ProShare money as a way to keep the project from impacting tax payers.
Ferland said the county may still be able to get the project started this summer without costing taxpayers extra money, but there are still some aspects of the financials that are being determined.
“We still don’t have the final construction cost estimate,” Ferland said.
Ferland hopes to have the final estimate determined next month, allowing the construction manager to get the guaranteed maximum price for the project.
“Then we’ll have a better understanding of what the financing needs will be,” he said.
Ferland learned last month that the state will be reducing the ProShare payment to Sullivan County due in June from $4.8 million to $3.7. The ProShare, or Proportionate Share Program payments, are annual Medicaid supplemental payments made to county nursing homes to increase their reimbursement to what Medicare would have paid. The state raised the amount it paid to counties starting in 2018. In 2017, Sullivan County received about $2.8 million in ProShare payments. In 2018 and 2019 it got approximately $4.8 million each year.
Ferland said even with the lowered revenue from the ProShare plan, the county can likely still afford the financing payments on the nursing home project. In January, the county paid off the bond for the House of Corrections, which cost the county $680,000 a year. Between the lowered ProShare revenue and paying off that bond, Ferland said there should be enough to pay for the nursing home project.