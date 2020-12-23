Swanzey’s Zoning Board of Adjustment is appealing to the New Hampshire Supreme Court its recent court loss over a 76-unit senior housing complex near the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
“The board met with legal counsel, and the board voted to appeal the superior court ruling to the state Supreme Court,” Director of Planning and Economic Development Matthew Bachler said.
Last week, Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff vacated the board’s spring decision to deny an appeal on a special exemption hearing to Avanru Development Group, saying that the board gave too much weight to public sentiment opposed to the housing development.
Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development Group, had hoped to work out a resolution with the town. He lashed out at the board after hearing about the appeal to the state’s high court.
“It’s unfortunate the Swanzey ZBA willfully rebuked Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff thoroughly thought-out decision to vacate their ZBA special exception denial by appealing his decision to the Supreme Court,” Franks said. “We’ll see this through and continue to stand with the hundreds who are on waiting lists for senior housing to ensure their needs are met and their voices are heard.”
Ruoff wrote that zoning decisions are not popularity contests.
“The board focused upon the multitude of public comments complaining of the project’s aesthetic effect on the area,” Ruoff wrote. “The zoning ordinance, though, deals with use rather than appearance.”
The project was originally planned to be 99 units; it is to be affordable housing for people 62 or older. The complex would have a 21,000-square-foot footprint. Franks’ company recently completed an affordable housing project in Walpole.