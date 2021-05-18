Nashua officials are considering a significant tax break to those redeveloping the Bronstein apartment complex, adding about 200 units of affordable housing to downtown.
“This community is in desperate need of housing, and in particular housing for low-income individuals. This project does that for you,” Tim Cummings, economic development director, told an aldermanic panel Monday.
The Bronstein apartments, a 48-unit public housing facility, will be demolished next year and replaced with 206 units of affordable housing and 10 units of market-rate housing.
The Nashua City Planning Board recently approved the project, which includes four four-story apartment buildings at the corner of Central and Pine streets. The Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority has partnered with Boston Capital to redevelop the Bronstein parcel.
“The Bronstein site, as we know it right now, is rather tired. We are well overdue for the private investment that is about to be made on it, and this is a long time coming,” said Cummings.
The developers are asking for a payment in lieu of taxes for the project, which would, if approved, provide about a 50% discount throughout the life of the agreement until 2038, according to Cummings.
Under the agreement, the developer would not be required to pay taxes during 2022, 2023 or 2024. Starting in 2025, they would then be charged $225,000 each year, with a 3% escalator each year until 2038.
“It is about approximately a 50 percent discount on its full fair cash value,” explained Cummings.
In addition, the city would agree to provide the developer $700,000 in HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, waive school impact fees up to $125,000, waive building permit fees up to $100,000 and waive wastewater fees up to $60,000. The city would also complete paving and other road improvements along Myrtle Street.
“I think we need affordable housing in the city, but I am disappointed … we are basically increasing the size — three times of the affordable housing that is currently there — into that one spot,” said Alderman Ben Clemons. “ … That is where we get the name ‘the projects.’ That is what I hoped we were going to try to avoid.”
Moving forward, Clemons stressed the importance of spreading out the city’s affordable housing units so they are not solely concentrated downtown.
Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly agreed, saying the city should do its best not to concentrate poverty in select areas of Nashua.
“But this is step one of a much bigger plan,” she said, supporting the public-private partnership to redevelop the Bronstein complex.
Among the new affordable housing units at Bronstein, 34 of them will be offered to families with 80% of the average median income, 90 units will be offered to families with 60% of the average median income, and 70 units will be reserved for families with 30% of the average median income.
“We are not a ghetto,” Alderman Tom Lopez said of the Tree Streets area and downtown. “We have a lot of mixed-use housing.”
Lopez said it does not seem as if the city is concentrating poverty in one area.
“This is a really good project and it meets so many needs of the city,” said Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen.
The aldermanic committee voted unanimously in support of the proposed payment in lieu of taxes, which must still be considered by the full board.