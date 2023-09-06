NASHUA — Business owner Mark Gallant, one of two candidates seeking to unseat incumbent Mayor Jim Donchess, stood back from the podium and watched as Donchess and challenger Mike Soucy engaged in a heated back-and-forth over the funding history of the new Nashua Center for the Arts.
The contentious exchange came roughly halfway through Wednesday’s Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce-sponsored lunchtime mayoral debate.
Hosted by Nashua Community College, the forum took place six days before next Tuesday’s city primary, which will eliminate one of the three candidates.
“I love it when one government official argues with another government official over how much more of your money they’re going to take,” Gallant said after the exchange.
“Every bad decision (they make), you pay for,” Gallant said. “It requires no talent at all to spend other people’s money.”
The row was triggered by Soucy’s response to a panel question about their vision for Nashua’s economic future.
“Let’s talk about that ... big economical development monster we have,” Soucy said, referring to the Nashua Center for the Arts.
Soucy accused city officials and NCA board members of not being transparent during the financing process, which he said initially was understood to involve a $15.5 million bond and fundraising of $4 million.
But Soucy said there was additional spending, which wasn’t well known because “nothing was really (done) in public ... nobody could see anything.”
Donchess vehemently disagreed.
“The idea we spent more than we were authorized to spend is completely inaccurate,” he shot back. “We are a triple-A rated company ... we did not authorize any (spending) above and beyond what the aldermen authorized.
“Talk to the CFO,” he challenged Soucy.
“I have the paperwork right here,” Soucy said, holding up several pages .
“Then corner the CFO after the meeting and show it to him,” Donchess repeated.
Earlier, in opening statements, Donchess cited the high points of his two terms, including the city’s AAA bond rating and its selection as the nation’s second-safest city and the third-best-run city.
Donchess has been mayor since 2016. Soucy, a former city firefighter, police officer and alderman, is a Hillsborough County commissioner. Gallant is an electrician who owns ACG Electric, Alarm & Security.
Affordable housing
Donchess said that while affordable housing is a work in progress, construction is underway on additional units, and the city has opened a trust fund “to support the development of affordable housing.”
Each candidate talked about how he would address the city’s homelessness issue. Gallant blamed the increase in homeless people on voters “choos(ing) government officials to run government.” He added, “every problem you see is because you’re letting government run the government rather than citizens” running it.
Soucy, who said his 20 years as a Nashua police officer give him first-hand experience with homelessness, pointed to mental illness and addiction as the principal causes.
“We need the state, the courts, to buy into this ... (Police) can arrest people but they’ll be out on the street again the next day,” he said. “We need to identify the (homeless people) and find out what kind of services they need.”
Donchess said the lack of affordable housing is among the underlying causes of homelessness, but he praised police, public health officials and local nonprofits for “doing a tremendous job reducing the number of homeless people in the city.”
Soucy cited rising property taxes as the chief reason housing has become unaffordable in Nashua.
“Property taxes are going through the roof,” he said. “I worry about this generation, coming out of college, can’t get a job in their degree, looking at $1,800 to $2,200 a month for a one-bedroom (apartment) in the Tree Streets,” Soucy said, referring to the neighborhood where rents have previously been among the city’s lowest.
“We’re paying too much for property taxes, plain and simple,” he said.
Gallant, however, said the answer to the rising cost of living lies not so much in slashing budgets or taxes, but in making government run more efficiently.
“If budgets are exploding, it’s because government is inefficient,” Gallant said, “In the private sector, efficiency grows businesses. If you’re not efficient, it slows your growth. If you’re too inefficient, it puts you out of business.”
Pointing to his opponents, Gallant called them “both excellent government officials. They’re fantastic at growing government.”
“Neither of them can shrink government, no matter what they tell you,” he said.