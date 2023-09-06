Gallant's organization chart
Speaking at Wednesday’s Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce debate, mayoral candidate Mark Gallant shows the audience a city organizational chart he created to illustrate his point that city government should be run more efficiently.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — Business owner Mark Gallant, one of two candidates seeking to unseat incumbent Mayor Jim Donchess, stood back from the podium and watched as Donchess and challenger Mike Soucy engaged in a heated back-and-forth over the funding history of the new Nashua Center for the Arts.

The contentious exchange came roughly halfway through Wednesday’s Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce-sponsored lunchtime mayoral debate.