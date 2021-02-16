Temple’s emergency management director has quit his job, citing Select Board Chair Ken Caisse's efforts behind the scenes to change the date of the annual school ballot vote to March without a public meeting.
“He took it upon himself to reverse the decision for the election, and move it back to March,” said former emergency management director John Kieley.
Kieley said the issue is partly one of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly one of Caisse and the board conducting illegal meetings.
"People need to know that their best interests are not being represented,” Kieley said.
Caisse did not respond to a request for comment, but according to minutes from the Feb. 5 select board meeting, Caisse challenged Kieley and others when confronted about the voting day change and the lack of public meetings about the change.
“I take full responsibility,” Caisse said, according to the minutes. “I believed I was acting in the best interest of the town. I did what needed to be done. There is a process to file grievances with the state and you are welcome to do that.”
Connie Kieley, John Kieley’s wife, quit her volunteer positions with the town in support of her husband. She’s worried about the pandemic, and upset by the violations of the law.
“My concern is with the health and safety of the town, foremost,” she said. “But as important is this select board’s repeated disregard of the Right-to-Know law.”
The board voted on Feb. 1 to push back the date of the annual school election and business meeting to June instead of the traditional March meeting date, allowing voters to safely meet and vote outdoors on the school district budget. However, sometime after that public decision, Caisse pushed town officials to change the date back to March.
During the Feb. 5 meeting, Caisse acknowledged that he made the date change after talking to the town moderator and town clerk, and they contacted the other members of the select board to inform them about the change, according to the meeting minutes. Connie Kieley said this is an illegal communication meant to skirt open meeting laws.
John Kieley said Caisse could have called an emergency meeting and made any necessary change in view of the public, but he didn’t.
Temple is part of the nine-town Contoocook Valley School District, or ConVal, and really did not have a choice in the date of the school district election, according to Rich Cahoon, chairman of the ConVal board. All of the towns in the district need to vote on the same day, and one member town cannot hold its own, separate election, he said.
While there was discussion about setting the election date back, Cahoon said it was decided to move forward with the regular March date.
“We feel we can do this safely,” Cahoon said.
John Kieley is worried about the expected virus surge in March as new variants of COVID-19 show up in New Hampshire. The fall general elections were difficult enough to manage, he said.
“You had to do it in the fall and you did it in the safest way you could. We don’t have to do it in March when we know there’s going to be a spike,” John Kieley said.
Temple has about 1,000 voters, and has seen at least 40 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Kieley said he does not plan to pursue a formal complaint against Caisse or other board members, because it would cost the town money, but he wants people to know about the issue.