Three Danville selectmen walked out seconds before Monday’s board meeting was about to begin after a mostly maskless audience of about 25 residents defied the local COVID-19 ordinance.
The abrupt departure of selectmen Dottie Billbrough, Kim Farah and Sheila Johannesen followed a 3-2 vote at an April 19 meeting to require masks in all town buildings.
The three supported the mandate. Selectmen Shawn O’Neil and Steve Woitkun, who is the town’s fire chief, opposed the measure.
Billbrough proposed the rule at the request of two town employees after Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the statewide mask requirement on April 16 as more people were being vaccinated and COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations continued to drop. She also expressed concerns about variants of the virus.
At the time, Sununu made it clear that while the state mandate was ending, private businesses and local towns and cities could still require masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced changes to its guidance last week, advising that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most indoor settings unless required to by businesses or by federal, state or local laws.
Moments after the three selectmen left Monday’s meeting, O’Neil, the board’s chairman, announced that they couldn’t hold an official meeting because they didn’t have a quorum.
While they didn’t have enough board members present, O’Neil, Woitkun and some in the audience continued to share their thoughts on the mask issue.
“I feel that what we’re doing now is we’re getting into hitting a moving target,” said O’Neil, who has questioned the legality of the ordinance and threatened to challenge it in court.
“People always talk about the CDC rules as being the guidelines for science, and now they’ve said you don’t need to wear a mask if you’ve been vaccinated and that’s their ruling and now it’s arbitrarily going to be enforced by people with their own desires,” O’Neil said.
At the April 19 meeting, Woitkun said of the state and local mask mandates, “I thought it was foolish then, and I think it’s foolish now.”
Woitkun, who said he won’t get vaccinated, told other selectmen who supported the mandate that he respected their decision and their right to wear masks, but added, “I am abhorred that you don’t respect my opinion and Shawn’s not to wear a mask.”
He asked what the penalties would be for those who don’t wear a mask.
In response to his question, selectmen sought legal advice from their attorney, Matt Serge.
In a May 5 email to Kimberly Burnham, the selectmen’s administrator, Serge said that selectmen have authority to regulate the use of town-owned property and can continue to order face masks in public buildings.
He also wrote that he believed a “typical penalty would be to deny someone access to the building if he/she refuses to wear a mask.”
He suggested that alternative arrangements should also be made, if reasonable, to provide services to someone who refuses to wear a mask, such as the use of a drop box to receive tax payments.
“Public employees who refuse to wear a mask can be ordered to stay out of a public building and work remotely, if possible,” he wrote.
O’Neil, who also sits on the Timberlane Regional School Board, said he plans to make a motion at Thursday’s board meeting to remove the school district’s mask rule.
“We’ve had enough of this, folks. Fourteen days to flatten the curve we started out with and we’re coming what? Near 500 days? It’s over. I think everybody’s had enough of this stuff,” he said.