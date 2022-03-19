It wasn’t the most expensive item on the town meeting warrant, but it likely was the most heartfelt.
The tiny North Country town of Stratford voted at its March 12 annual town meeting to donate $662 — one dollar for every town resident — to humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
The unanimous vote came near the end of the meeting, which drew about 50 residents to the school gym on a snowy Saturday morning.
Kitty Kerner, Stratford’s town clerk and tax collector, said town meeting voters traditionally consider a warrant article that includes donations to local and regional nonprofit organizations that serve the town.
This year, town resident Mark McCullock proposed an amendment to Article 19 to donate $662 to UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, “for the children of Ukraine and their families,” Kerner said.
“Obviously it’s not much, but at least it’s (saying) yes, we hear you, we care, this little town wants to contribute a little bit,” she said.
McCullock, 59, said he was inspired to act after hearing that Vermont, just over the Connecticut River from Stratford, had voted to donate $1 for every state resident to Ukrainian humanitarian aid.
On March 3, Vermont Gov. Philip Scott signed an executive order expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people, ceasing the sale of Russian spirits and state purchase of Russian products, and asking the Legislature to “take swift action to appropriate $1 per Vermonter to assist with humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”
It took just a week for Vermont lawmakers to do so, passing a bill allocating $643,077 for Ukrainian relief, representing the 643,077 residents counted in the 2020 Census.
“If he (Scott) can do this for the whole state, why can’t we do this in our one little 662-person town?” McCullock said.
After town meeting, some residents stopped to thank McCullock.
One gentleman wanted to know where to hand in his dollar, McCullock said. Property taxes would take care of that, he assured him.
A native of Lancaster, McCullock went to college in Arizona, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering technology. He came home to New Hampshire and worked in a paper mill as an engineer until the mill closed. “Now I’m maple sugaring for a living,” he said.
McCullock said what’s happening in Ukraine compelled him to help in some small way.
“All I know is sometimes if it’s not happening on our own doorstep, it’s pretty easy to turn our back on what’s going on,” he said.
But the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Putin’s not-so-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, affects all Americans and our Western allies, McCullock said.
“I guess what’s most important is we’ve all got to be united on this thing,” he said. “It isn’t just in this little town of Stratford, it’s all over the country.”