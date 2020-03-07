Across the Granite State this week, residents will debate taxing, spending and other issues at the traditional town meeting. Here are some of the subjects they will be discussing:
Allenstown
The selectmen and Budget Committee are recommending a $4,085,783 general fund budget. If that fails, the default budget will be set at $4,061,783. Voters will decide on a request to expand the Board of Selectmen from three to five members.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, St. John the Baptist Parish Hall.
Amherst
Voters will decide whether to spend $287,500 on a pedestrian and bicycle path as part of the reconstruction of Amherst Street from Courthouse Road to the Milford town line. Included in the town budget is a recommended four-year contract with the police union that could increase costs $167,593 overall and $46,221 in the first year of the contract. Several zoning amendments will be considered, including a proposal from citizens to eliminate the town’s Integrated Innovative Housing Ordinance. The town’s proposed operating budget is $14,616,376, a 4.31% increase. The Amherst School District is proposing spending of nearly $29 million, and the Souhegan Cooperative School District is recommending an $18.3 million budget.
Voting: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Souhegan High School.
Auburn
Voters will decide on a proposed general fund budget of $5,510,472, a reduction of about $100,000 from the 2019 fiscal year. Items include a petition for tax exemptions for property with solar energy systems.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Auburn Village School.
Bedford
Four town council candidates will vie for two spots. The field includes incumbent Chris Bandazian, former councilor Kelleigh Murphy, William Carter and former town clerk Lori Radke. A proposed school district operating budget of $77.7 million is on the ballot, as well as a request for $793,100 to replace field turf, resurface a gymnasium floor, improve a school field and maintain a school track. A three-year agreement with the Bedford Education Personnel Association is being recommended, which carries a cost of $165,227 for the first year.
A separate request in the amount of $1.3 million for the installation of sprinklers and alarms at local schools is being proposed.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Bedford High School.
Bow
The proposed general fund budget is $11,633,474, a decrease of 1.2% or about $150,000 from last year’s requested $11,782,324. Voters will be asked about using just over $2.6 million in grants and capital reserves for the reconstruction of the Dunklee Road Bridge.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Bow Community Center.
Campton
Voters will consider a petitioned article that calls for establishing an “independent committee consisting of 5-9 experts and citizens to produce a comprehensive report by Jan. 8, 2021” that would identify “the vulnerabilities that Campton NH will encounter over the next 20 years as a result of climate change and recommend to the town mitigation and adaptation strategies to address these issues.” Residents will vote on a proposed general municipal operations budget of $1,250,836, a police department budget of $865,751 and a fire-ambulance budget of $872,896.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Campton Municipal Building.
Business meeting: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Campton Elementary School.
Center Harbor
A municipal budget of $3,013,749 is proposed, up 2.5%. With the use of $16,792 in fund balance, a total of $2,996,957 must be raised through taxation. Voters will be asked to approve a budget of $335,072 for police, $186,858 for the fire department, $73,088 for ambulance services and $23,579 for emergency dispatching services through Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Cary H. Mead Meeting Room, Town Offices.
Town meeting: 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Center Harbor Fire Station.
Claremont
Voters are being asked to approve a $38,202,661 school district budget. If they reject it, the default budget will be $35,501,890. Besides the budget, the district is asking for $500,000 to start a school bus repair and replacement capital reserve fund as well as another $500,000 for a school building repair and replace capital reserve fund. Voters are being asked to fund new agreement with the Claremont Association of Secretaries, as well as the unions for the district’s para-educators, and the maintenance and transportation workers.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wards I and II, Claremont Middle School; Ward III, Disnard Elementary School.
Danville
A new $2.6 million police station is the big-ticket item under consideration Tuesday. The proposed 5,200-square-foot building would replace the 700 square feet of space now used by police at the public safety complex. Voters will decide whether to dissolve the elected animal control position and have those duties fall under the police chief.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, community center
Derry
Voters will consider a proposed school district budget of $92,078,198.01. That is an increase of about $4.4 million in spending, of which $3.4 million is covered by one-time fiscal capacity disparity aid from the state and used mainly for one-time capital projects. While voters do not vote on the town-side budget in Derry, they will be asked to weigh in on two ballot questions — legalizing sports betting in town and adopting a state-law-required mechanism for overriding the town tax cap.
Voting: Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Gilbert H. Hood Middle School, 5 Hood Road (District 1); Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road (District 2); and West Running Brook Middle School, 1 West Running Brook Lane (District 3).
Dunbarton
The proposed general fund budget is $2,658,202 with $1,404,992 to be appropriated through taxes for an estimated tax rate impact of $4.46 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. By comparison, the town requested $2,546,939 last year with $1,162,625 worth of appropriations for a rate of $3.74. Dunbarton voters will decide whether the elected Overseer of Public Welfare should be replaced by a paid appointee of the Board of Selectmen.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dunbarton Community Center. Town meeting follows at 7 p.m.
Durham
Residents in Durham, Lee and Madbury will be asked to approve a $49.8 million bond to build a new middle school for children in the Oyster River Cooperative School District. A 60% super-majority is required for the measure to pass.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oyster River High School.
Epping
Voters will be asked to approve an $8.5 million water treatment plant at the Epping Crossing site. The plan includes extending a town water line to provide service to residences with private wells contaminated by MtBE. The cost of the project would be offset by $5 million in federal and state grants while the town is expected to receive up to $350,000 in principal forgiveness from the state revolving fund loan program.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, middle school gym.
Exeter
The town is proposing a plan to redevelop its recreation park on Hampton Road for $10,850,000. The project includes the construction of a 26,000-square-foot building that would expand the existing recreation center. It would include a new playground and field improvements.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Talbot Gymnasium
Goffstown
Voters head to the polls to decide on general fund budgets for the town ($23.7 million) and the school district ($45.7 million). The default budgets for the town and school district are $22.8 million and $45.3 million respectively. Residents will consider a request to fund a new modular classroom at the Glen Lake School.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday. Goffstown Village votes at Goffstown High School. Pinardville votes at Bartlett Elementary School.
Hampton
Residents will be asked whether to appropriate $850,000 to replace the Locke Road vitrified clay sewer line and the surface and closed drainage systems that service part of that street. This expenditure has zero tax impact, according to the ballot. Residents will be asked whether the town should permit the operation of sports book retail locations at qualifying facilities. A majority is required for the measure to pass.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Winnacunnet High School cafeteria on Alumni Drive
Hooksett
Voters will consider a proposed school district general fund budget of $34.9 million, versus a default budget of $34.2 million, and a proposed town budget of $19.9 million, compared to a default budget of $19.8 million. They will decide on a proposed collective bargaining agreement between the Town Council and the Hooksett Permanent Firefighters Association that would increase salaries and benefits for firefighters by about $100,000 a year for the next three years.
Voting: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, David R. Cawley Middle School.
Lee
Residents will be asked if the town should appropriate $2.9 million for a new municipal office building. A 60% majority is required.
Residents in Lee, Durham and Madbury will be asked to approve a $49.8 million bond to build a new middle school for children in the Oyster River Cooperative School District. A 60% majority is required.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Town Safety Complex.
Londonderry
Voters will be asked to approve a town operating budget of $37,616,176 and a supplemental operating budget of $153,005 in a separate article. If the operating budget is defeated, a default of $37,653,692 would be adopted.
If approved, it would result in an estimated tax rate increase of $4.328 per $1,000 of assessed property value in fiscal year 2021, based on projected assessed values.
Legalizing Keno gaming is back on the ballot after narrowly being defeated last year.
On the school side, voters will vote on a proposed school district operating budget of $78,875,263. If approved, it would have an estimated tax impact of $12.34 per $1,000 of assessed value. If defeated, a default budget of $78,474,263 would be adopted.
Voting: Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Londonderry High School gymnasium, 295 Mammoth Road.
Hampstead
Voters will consider a $1.35 million proposal to expand and renovate the fire station on Little’s Lane. The project would add 4,200 square feet to the station, which was built in 1985. Voters will decide whether to switch from an elected part-time police chief to one appointed by selectmen. A new three-year teachers’ contact is proposed with raises and benefits that would cost an additional $222,056 in the first year, followed by $221,755 and $224,061 in the second and third years.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, middle school.
Henniker
This year’s proposed town budget of $5,628,228 is in addition to proposals of $3.2 million for wastewater system upgrades, $350,000 for replacement of 800 feet of water pipe running under routes 202 and 9, and $75,000 for a study of the French and Keyser ponds.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Community School Gymnasium.
Town Meeting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Community School Gymnasium.
Lebanon
Voters will decide if they want to make Lebanon a “Welcoming City” with the proposal to change the way police deal with undocumented immigrants. The proposed school budget is $45,605,089, not including a $20,421,000 proposal to renovate the Mount Lebanon School.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in all three wards. Ward 1 votes at Kilton Public Library, Main Street; Ward II, United Methodist Church, School Street; Ward III, City Hall, North Park Street.
Hollis
Local voters are being presented a proposed $11.1 million town operating budget, which is $40,000 less than the current spending plan. Tentative bargaining agreements with the public works union and the police, fire and communications union are on the agenda.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Lawrence Barn.
School District annual meeting: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Hollis/Brookline Middle School.
Cooperative annual meeting: 7 p.m., March 17, Hollis/Brookline High School.
Hudson
An operating budget of $28,232,697 is proposed. If approved, it would have a tax rate impact of $5.88 per $1,000 of assessed value. If defeated, a default budget of $27,503,958 would be adopted. Voters will be asked to approve a $2.11 million sewer fund budget and $3.8 million water fund budget. A $4.9 million project to expand and renovate the police station is proposed. The idea is to issue a bond for the project and immediately appropriate $122,500 for the first bond payment. On the school side, voters will be asked to approve a $56,710,504 district operating budget. If approved, it would have a projected tax impact of $14.03 per $1,000 of assessed value. If defeated, the default budget would be $55,613,146.
Voting: Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Hudson Community Center, 12 Lions Ave.
Jaffrey
The town is looking for $5.5 million to build a new water source for the town, in partnership with neighboring Peterborough. Peterborough will pay $7.1 million for its share, and another $2.5 million will come from grants, donations and the water fund balance. Voters are asked to approve the $6,591,884 town operating budget.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Conant High School cafeteria.
Town meeting: 9 a.m., Saturday, Pratt Auditorium on Conant Way.
Kingston
A $5.8 million plan to build a new fire station is on the town ballot. The new 14,125-square-foot building would be built behind the current station on town-owned land at 148 Main St.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Swasey Gymnasium.
Litchfield
Voters will consider a proposed town operating budget of $7,064,927. Other projects on the ballot include the hiring of a new highway employee, the lease of a public safety communications system for $700,000, $100,000 to purchase a new plow truck and $25,000 to paint the old town hall. A non-binding vote on the proposed design for a new community center will be floated. On the school district ballot, a proposed budget of $23.5 million is being recommended, as well as a support staff contract that will increase costs by about $67,500 for the first year of the contract. Contributions to several reserve funds are being suggested, as well as $35,000 to purchase and install door barricade security devices in the local schools.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Campbell High School.
Littleton
Voters will consider a 53-article warrant that includes a proposed $9,136,489 operating budget for the town. If the article is defeated, the default budget would be $9,056,168.
Voters will be asked to appropriate $60,000 to hire an additional full-time police officer and $30,000 to make improvements to the Littleton Opera House.
The town’s River District, which in recent years has become a popular attraction for locals and visitors, would increase by 7 acres on the south bank of the Ammonoosuc River if voters approve a $175,000 appropriation to buy the so-called Murro property.
Along with their counterparts in Woodstock, Littleton voters will decide whether the town should allow the operation of a sports-book retail location.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Littleton Public Works Building.
Madbury
Residents will be asked whether to appropriate $1 million to replace the temporary bridge on Nute Road and to authorize the Board of Selectmen to accept N.H. DOT Bridge Aid Funds for 80% of the cost. The remaining $200,000 would come from the town’s bridge repair and maintenance capital reserve fund.
Residents in Madbury, Lee and Durham will be asked to approve a $49.8 million bond to build a new middle school for children in the Oyster River Cooperative School District.
Voting: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Town Hall.
Meredith
A municipal budget of $15,753,995 down $25,037 compared to the previous year, is proposed. With the use of $815,000 in fund balance, the municipal portion of the tax rate that now stands at $5 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is expected to increase by 6 cents. Approval of a $4.12 million bond issue to finance expansion and renovation of the public library is being sought. A public fundraising campaign has raised about $900,000, reducing the amount to be bonded. Voters will be asked to approve a New Hampshire Resolution to take action on “climate pollution” and to increase the tax credit from $1,500 to $2,000 per residential property for a service-connected total disability.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Meredith Community Center.
Town meeting: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Inter-Lakes High School.
Milford
A proposed renovation and expansion project at the Wadleigh Library, at a cost of $3,450,000, will be considered. The project includes donations and a bond of almost $2.8 million. The town ballot includes a recommended operating budget of $15.3 million. A proposed bond for $2.5 million is on the warrant for infrastructure and equipment upgrades to the Milford emergency communications dispatch center, as well as a petition warrant article for a $3.5 million bond for upgrades to the emergency communications dispatch center. Several zoning changes will be up for consideration.
Voting: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Milford Middle School.
Mont Vernon
Residents will vote on a proposed town operating budget of $2,667,355. A proposed bond for $2 million is being sought to renovate the town hall, as well as an 8-year, $600,000 lease agreement for a new fire truck. Appropriations to various accounts are being recommended, including $50,000 to repair and maintain town buildings, $75,000 to the fire truck capital reserve fund and $10,000 to the library capital reserve fund. The Mont Vernon School District is proposing a budget of $5.5 million, as well as an additional $50,000 to the school district’s property maintenance expendable trust fund.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Mont Vernon Village School.
Town meeting: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Mont Vernon Village School.
Moultonborough
A total operating budget of $8,270,683 is proposed, up $309,020 from the previous year. Voters will be asked to bond up to $2.5 million and withdraw $500,000 from the Municipal Building Capital Reserve Fund to design, engineer, construct and equip a community center on property owned by the town on Old Route 109. A related article seeks to raise and appropriate $6.72 million for a community center, of which $5.72 million would be bonded, to be built on property acquired from the local school district and on a portion of the former Adele Taylor property. This proposal would be funded in part with $300,000 in unreserved fund balance and $700,000 from the expendable trust.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Moultonborough Public Safety Building.
Town meeting: 9 a.m., Saturday, Moultonborough Academy Auditorium.
New Boston
Voters have the choice of a proposed general fund budget of $5,832,204 or a default budget of $5,312,639. The town is asking voters for $2.75 million toward the design and construction of a new fire-EMS facility through bonding. Town officials hope the new facility will cut fire department response time, which is currently averaging 12 minutes, about double what the National Fire Prevention Association recommends.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, New Boston Central School.
Pelham
A total operating budget of $17,713,461 is being proposed. If defeated, the town will adopt a default budget of $17,340,391.
Residents will vote on whether to appropriate $630,000 for a new fire truck, which will be funded by the unassigned fund balance.
They will be asked to weigh in on articles that would establish a 46.5-acre town forest, legalize sports betting, create an agricultural commission and repeal a warrant from last year that allowed for livestock in residential and mixed-use zones.
Voters will be asked to approve a school district operating budget of $34,038,021. If defeated, a default budget of $33,630,538 would be adopted.
Voting: Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road.
Pembroke
Voters will decide on a proposed general fund budget of $8,573,871, an increase from 2019’s proposed general fund budget of $8,318,667. They also will vote on allowing sports book retail locations.
Voting: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Three Rivers School.
Town meeting: 10 a.m., Saturday, Pembroke Academy.
Rindge
After last month’s deliberative session, the town’s $4,161,167 budget in on the ballot Tuesday.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Rindge Memorial School.
Rollinsford
Residents will be asked whether the town should allow qualifying establishments to apply for a license to operate sports book retail locations. A majority vote is required.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Rollinsford American Legion.
Rye
Residents will be asked to appropriate $3 million for the acquisition of conservation easements or open space lands and to authorize the conservation commission and selectmen to act on behalf of the town in connection with such acquisitions. A 60% majority vote is required. Residents will be asked whether the town should appropriate $800,000 for traffic safety improvements from the intersection of Washington and Wallis roads to the intersection of Central and Washington roads. A state Department of Transportation grant for $500,000 must be matched by $300,000 in general taxation.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Rye Elementary School.
Salem
A total proposed budget of $52,477,166 is up for a vote, of which about $2.6 million will be covered by the unassigned fund balance. If it passes, it would have a projected property tax impact of $6.04 per $1,000 of assessed value. The water rate would be increased $3.65 and the sewer rate by $4.85. If it is defeated, a default budget of $49,120,792 would be adopted.
Voters will be asked to approve a $4.73 million Road Construction and Engineering Program and a $1.5 million traffic signal optimization program, as well as a $2.3 million land acquisition bond for a new fire station.
A school district budget of $76,220,410 is proposed. If it passes, the tax rate would increase by 26.2 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. If it is defeated, a default budget of $75,697,821 would be adopted.
The district is looking to raise $48,900,000 by bond to update and renovate the Woodbury Middle School, which was built in 1925.
Voting: Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fisk School, 14 Main St. (District 1); Soule School, 173 S. Policy St. (District 2); Barron School, 55 Butler St. (District 3); Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way (District 4); North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road (District 6).
Sanborn Regional School District
The fate of the historic Sanborn Seminary property will be decided by Kingston and Newton voters. The school board has proposed selling the former high school property to developer Eric Chinburg for $200,000 and leasing the Swasey Gymnasium and two outbuildings for $1 a year. Chinburg plans to keep the seminary building and redevelop the property for apartments. Voters will decide whether to authorize the school district to enter into a lease with an educational organization that wants to rent the middle school located in Newton.
Voting:
Kingston: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Swasey Gymnasium.
Newton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Newton Town Hall.
Seabrook
Residents will be asked whether the town should allow the operation of sports book retail locations at qualifying facilities.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Seabrook Community Center on Lafayette Road.
Timberlane Regional School District
Voters from the district’s four towns will decide whether to withdraw from School Administrative Unit 55. Timberlane and the Hampstead School District are currently served by the SAU. A new three-year teachers’ contract, which would cost the district an additional $780,203 for increases in salaries and benefits over the three years, is up for a vote.
Voting:
Atkinson: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Atkinson Community Center.
Danville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, community center.
Plaistow: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Pollard School.
Sandown: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Town Hall.
Thornton
On Saturday, voters will consider adopting a veterans’ tax credit and appropriating $60,000 to hire an additional full-time police officer.
The town’s proposed operating budget is $3,172,857.
As in a number of other New Hampshire communities, Thornton voters will consider adding the definition of “short-term residential rental” to its zoning ordinance and adding it to the table of uses.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thornton Central School.
Business meeting: 10 a.m., Saturday, Thornton Central School.
Weare
Weare voters will have a choice between a proposed general fund budget of $6,787,843 and a default budget of $6,632,302. Voters will be asked whether they want a master plan for the development of recreation facilities on the corner of Quaker Street and Route 114.
Voting: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Weare Middle School.
Windham
Residents will vote on a proposed operating budget of $16,035,134.45. If approved, it would increase property taxes by 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. If defeated, a default budget of $15,711,529.45 would be adopted.
Voters will consider a proposed $9.5 million project to extend a water line from Route 111 along Range Road to the area of Ledge Road. It would be funded by a $6.33 million bond and $3.16 million in private contributions, as well as grants from the state Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund.
The town will be asked whether to legalize Keno gambling. If all town warrants are approved, it will have a total tax impact of 27 cents per $1,000.
Voters will vote on a proposed school district operating budget of $55 million. If defeated, a default budget of $54,899,119 would be adopted.
Voting: Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
Woodstock
After choosing town officers, the first article on the 2020 warrant is whether the town should allow the operation of a sports-book retail location.
In addition to approving a proposed operating budget of $3,984,574, voters are being asked to consider appropriating money for cemetery maintenance, a capital reserve fund for a new fire truck, for paving and for town building maintenance.
Voting: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Woodstock Town Hall.
Business meeting: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Woodstock Town Hall.
Whitefield
Voters will be asked to consider a resolution that opposes the development of a landfill in the neighboring community of Dalton.
The petitioned article states that the landfill would “affect the quality of life in Whitefield much more than in Dalton,” because of increased truck traffic, the potential for landfill contaminants to enter Forest Lake in Forest Lake State Park and a likely reduction in property values.
Voters will consider a $3,861,298 municipal operating budget and a $60,000 appropriation to install an electric-vehicle charging station.
Voting: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, C.D. McIntyre Building.
Business meeting: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. C.D. McIntyre Building.
