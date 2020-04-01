Most communities that have already scheduled town-wide property revaluations will stay the course, but have suspended interior inspections because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on the recommended social distancing protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nashua recently amended its contract with Vision Government Solutions for its 2020-2022 full revaluation and postponed interior inspections of properties.
Exterior inspections are still taking place as part of the citywide revaluation, said Kim Kleiner, administrative services director for Nashua.
When arriving at residences or businesses for exterior inspections, Kleiner said the representatives from Vision Government Solutions will be following a select process to inform residents that they are on their property.
“Obviously it is concerning if you see someone walking on your property nowadays,” Kleiner said.
She said the worker will knock on the door of the property, step at least six feet away from the door and inform the property owner that they are there as part of the mandated revaluation process.
“This is considered a legally mandated exercise, so we had to take that into consideration,” Kleiner said of the full, citywide revalution, which was ordered by the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals.
She has received about six phone calls from constituents expressing concerns about the exterior inspections still taking place in light of the governor’s stay-at-home order. Although the interior inspections have been suspended, Kleiner said Vision Government Solutions does not anticipate a delay in the overall revaluation.
“We understand people’s concerns. The continued health and safety of our residents is always our number-one priority,” she said, stressing the recommended protocol for social distancing is being followed.
When it is safe, Vision Government Solutions will be mailing letters to property owners asking to schedule interior inspections, according to Kleiner.
The town of Litchfield is also undergoing a town-wide revaluation process.
“I think we are still going to be on schedule,” Chad Roberge of Avitar Associates of New England told town officials recently.
Most of the work will be completed in vehicles and in home offices, and Avitar representatives will not be dealing much with the public, he said.
“The reval is still on schedule,” said Roberge, adding interior inspections will not be taking place during the COVID-19 situation.
Any individual property hearings that may be necessary in June will be scheduled via the telephone instead of the town offices as originally planned, he said.
Avitar employees will also be knocking on doors and then stepping away from property owners when they arrive on-site for exterior inspections, added Roberge.