Ten towns voted Tuesday to legalize sports betting in their communities, providing the state with a stable of potential locations for retail sports book establishments.
The towns of Salem, Derry, Hudson, Pelham, Hampton, Newmarket, Belmont, Rollinsford, Hinsdale and Seabrook approved allowing a physical spot in town for sports betting.
Milford, Littleton, Lincoln, Swanzey and Woodstock defeated the measure, while Pembroke is due to vote on it Saturday.
According to state law, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission will work with DraftKings to vet and review possible locations and ultimately select no more than 10. In addition to the 10 towns that voted Tuesday, six cities approved sports betting last fall.
Derry Town Councilor Jim Morgan said he would like to see the town become an anchor for sports betting traffic, which he said would help the town’s economy.
“The Derry Town Council appreciates the voters of Derry and their decision to pass sports book in Derry. We look forward to keeping a close eye on this and working with the state to bring a location to our community,” Morgan said.
Derry has already updated its zoning ordinance to identify certain areas of town where a sports betting establishment could be located; either in the well-developed commercial center on or around Manchester Road, or the under-developed section of Bypass 28 by Ryan’s Hill south to the Windham border.
Hudson selectmen Chairman David Morin said he hopes the state considers Hudson for its proximity to Massachusetts and easy access to nearby highways, now that voters have voted to approve the measure.
“Our town vote confirmed that the town and the residents were willing to allow it within our borders,” Morin said.
The prospect of hosting a sports book retail location was more popular in some communities than others. In Salem, the measure passed by more than a 2-1 margin, while Rollinsford passed it by just 28 votes and Newmarket passed it by 51 votes.
Mobile sports betting has been active since Dec. 30. As of Tuesday, there have been more than 1.8 million wagers totaling $45.3 million, with 40,906 registered users.
Last fall, six cities voted to legalize hosting a sports betting location; Manchester, Laconia, Claremont, Franklin, Somersworth and Berlin.
Between the cities and the new towns giving a thumbs up, the state now has 16 communities to choose from.
“With 10 more communities voting to allow sportsbook retail locations within their communities, we can continue to identify potential locations for physical sportsbooks,” said Charlie McIntyre, the executive director of New Hampshire Lottery, in a statement.
According to the Lottery Commission, Londonderry, Candia and Windham residents voted to approve Keno gaming, adding to a statewide list of a total 89 communities.