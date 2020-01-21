MANCHESTER — About 30 homes in the Gabrielle Street area will have trash pickup at their driveways again -- at least until aldermen can look into the legality of rubbish collection at homes on private ways.
The Tuesday night vote came after several Gabrielle Street residents addressed aldermen during a public forum, saying trash collection services were stopped last month with almost no notice. Some claimed they received no call back from public works personnel when they asked for information about the decision.
Donna and John Steele have lived at 116 Gabrielle St. in Ward 8 since 1988, and say they never had an issue with the city collecting trash at the end of their driveway until a hand-delivered letter from the city’s public works department arrived on Dec. 31.
It told them they had been placing their trash on a private road and, “Effective immediately you will need to place trash for collection out onto Gabrielle Street.”
“I am all for cutting cost,” wrote John Steele in a prepared statement. “To have city employees do less and residents do more is absurd. If the only solution is to have elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, taxpayers spend 20 minutes or more placing their barrels -- I have three -- 70 yards or more from their property, to someone else’s property, crossing roadways, placing us in danger, makes no sense.”
“I wouldn’t have bought the house I bought years ago if I knew this was going to happen,” said William Donahue of 118 Gabrielle St.
According to information available through the Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds, the area around Gabrielle Street once housed airmen from the Grenier Field Airbase.
Gabrielle Street is a public way, with at least four inlets connecting with the public way, each of which has single-family and duplex homes. The houses are not directly on Gabrielle Street, but are connected to the street via passageways.
“One of our trucks had an issue with ice on one of these private driveways, we call them driveways,” Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard told board members. “The driver called our highway superintendent to salt what he thought was a public street, and was then informed that the street is private. Once it came to our superintendent’s attention that our refuse crews were driving on a private road, he made the decision to stop driving on the driveways.”
Sheppard said he supported the decision.
“Once we found out (the homes were on private ways), I felt we had to take action,” said Sheppard. “This is not specifically about these residents. It’s about setting precedents. What if our truck should hit a person or hit a house, then what?”
“If someone there has a heart attack our ambulance can respond, but our highway department can’t go there and pick up the trash?” asked Alderman at Large Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Newly elected Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter asked the board Tuesday to have trash removal reinstated along the Gabrielle Street passageways until aldermen can address the matter “with a full vetting of the issues.”
Sheppard said he believes there are 75 to 100 such private ways or driveways around the city.
“How many of those other private ways have had trash picked up in front of their homes for 50 years?” asked Porter.
“I don’t believe any of them have,” said Sheppard.
“So we’re comparing apples to oranges,” said Porter. “Many of those individuals have come to expect those services, and many bought those homes expecting those services. This is a unique situation.”
Aldermen voted unanimously to have trash pickup reinstated until board members can properly vet the issue -- which could include accepting the passageways as public streets. Aldermen also voted to send the issue to the Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities for further discussion.