MANCHESTER — About 30 homeowners in the Gabrielle Street area will have trash pickup at their driveways restored — at least until aldermen can look into the legality of rubbish collection at homes on private ways.
The aldermen’s Tuesday night vote came after several Gabrielle Street area residents complained during a public forum that trash collection services were stopped last month with almost no notice. Some said public works employees didn’t call them back when they tried to find out more about the decision.
Gabrielle Street is a public way, with several private inlets connected to it, each of which has single-family and duplex homes. The affected houses have Gabrielle Street addresses even though they are not directly on the street.
Aldermen voted unanimously to have trash pickup reinstated until board members can properly vet the issue — which could include accepting the passageways as public streets.
Donna and John Steele, who have lived at 116 Gabrielle St. in Ward 8 since 1988, first learned of a possible issue with the city collecting trash at the end of their driveway on Dec. 31.
According to a hand-delivered letter from the city’s public works department they needed to move their trash from the private road and “effective immediately ... place trash for collection out onto Gabrielle Street.”
“I am all for cutting cost,” wrote John Steele in a statement. “To have city employees do less and residents do more is absurd. If the only solution is to have elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, taxpayers spend 20 minutes or more placing their barrels — I have three — 70 yards or more from their property, to someone else’s property, crossing roadways, placing us in danger, makes no sense.”
“I wouldn’t have bought the house I bought years ago if I knew this was going to happen,” said William Donahue of 118 Gabrielle St.
Service was stopped after one of the garbage trucks encountered ice on one of the private drives, Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard told board members.
“The driver called our highway superintendent to salt what he thought was a public street, and was then informed that the street is private,” Sheppard said. “Once it came to our superintendent’s attention that our refuse crews were driving on a private road, he made the decision to stop driving on the driveways.”
Sheppard said he supported the decision.
“I felt we had to take action,” Sheppard said. “This is not specifically about these residents. It’s about setting precedents. What if our truck should hit a person or hit a house, then what?”
“If someone there has a heart attack our ambulance can respond, but our highway department can’t go there and pick up the trash?” asked Alderman at Large Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Newly elected Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter asked the board Tuesday to have trash removal reinstated along the Gabrielle Street passageways pending “a full vetting of the issues.”
Sheppard said he believes the city has 75 to 100 such private ways or driveways.
“How many of those other private ways have had trash picked up in front of their homes for 50 years?” Porter asked.
“I don’t believe any of them have,” Sheppard said.
“So we’re comparing apples to oranges,” Porter said. “Many of those individuals have come to expect those services, and many bought those homes expecting those services. This is a unique situation.”
Aldermen also voted to send the issue to the Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities for further discussion.