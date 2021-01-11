The two Salem selectmen who tried to fire the town manager in October were communicating with the former deputy police chief who is suing the town.
Emails from this fall show selectmen Bob Bryant and Lisa Withrow exchanged messages with former deputy chief Robert Morin, who is suing the town for defamation and is under criminal investigation by the Attorney General’s office.
Morin tells Withrow in one email that he hopes to aid in her preparation, which officials believe is a reference to her effort to fire Town Manager Chris Dillon
The contacts with Morin have caused a rift on the board to widen. The three other board members are calling for further investigation after a Union Leader correspondent shared the documents, obtained through Right-to-Know requests, for their review.
Withrow received an email from Morin on Oct. 12, and Bryant sent an email to Morin on Sept. 29. The subject of the communications is related or indirectly related to a 2018 police audit by Kroll Inc., which led to a shakeup in department leadership, criminal investigations into four senior officers and state and federal charges against two of them.
Bryant said everything he shared was already part of the public record. Withrow echoed this.
“While I can only speak as to my actions I have not, at any time, provided confidential or proprietary information to anyone and any insinuation to the contrary is erroneous,” Withrow said in a statement. “The recently released emails reflect this basic truth.”
But Chairman Mike Lyons said the emails are concerning because the subject of the emails is related to the police audit, which the board voted not to discuss outside of the board, and because the person they’re communicating with is an active litigant against the town.
“The time is fast approaching when the board will be forced to take up this issue,” Lyons said.
Secretary Jim Keller said he thinks the board should look into the matter further, and that it could be a potential conflict of interest.
“On the surface, each of these instances would appear to be a tremendous violation of the public trust and would certainly warrant further investigation by the Board of Selectmen,” Keller said.
The documents show Morin sent an email to Withrow on Oct. 12, just seven days before she initiated a failed attempt to fire Dillon because she was dissatisfied with his handling of the police audit. Morin wrote “More docs to aid in your preparation” in the body of the email, which was sent to Withrow’s town email address.
Selectman Cathy Stacey, who joined the board in March, said this email concerns her the most.
“That’s where I have real concern. Because to me that says there’s some discussion happening,” Stacey said.
Dillon said he interprets this exchange to be Morin working with Withrow to aid her effort to fire him in a nonpublic session on Oct. 19. The idea was to demonstrate Dillon overstepped in sharing too much about the criminal investigations in a December 2019 email to the board, which Dillon denies.
“I don’t believe that there was any information that was shared in that email that was inappropriate. It was answering questions that I was asked of by the board,” Dillon said.
Dillon said he believes Bryant and Withrow are in violation of the town’s code of ethics that governs the board.
Morin did not respond to a request for comment by press time Monday.
The Kroll Report described a mismanaged internal affairs process, a payroll system that was abused by officers, and a culture of insubordination against town hall.
The Attorney General’s office initiated criminal investigations into Morin, former Chief Paul Donovan, and two other senior officers. The Attorney General’s office recently announced it would not be pursuing charges against Donovan.
Morin has been under criminal investigation since January 2019. He was placed on administrative leave by then Administrative Chief Brian Pattullo, and Morin retired five months later.
On Sept. 29, Bryant sent an email from his government account to Morin which shows a list of Withrow’s questions to Dillon on June 30. The questions pertain to the cost of the police audit, the impacts of lawsuits against the town and subsequent settlements, and other topics related to the police department.
Dillon sent those same questions to the Attorney General’s office in June because they were similar to questions raised by Morin’s attorney a few days before, Dillon said, leading him to suspect Withrow was in cahoots with Morin.
“I know at one point in your investigation, the relationship between Rob Morin and Selectwoman Withrow was being looked at [redacted],” Dillon wrote in the email.
When Withrow and Bryant attempted to fire Dillon in October, Withrow expressed frustration toward Dillon for sharing information about her to the Attorney General’s office.
The Attorney General’s office has declined to say whether Withrow is under investigation.
Bryant previously served as a part-time police officer in the Salem Police Department for 14 years. Withrow owns Chaser’s Poker Room and Casino in Salem.
On Sept. 21, Bryant also apparently blind copied Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Emanuelson to an email he wrote to the board, which declared his lack of confidence in Dillon, outlined his frustrations with the town manager and criticized the Kroll Report as having “proved nothing.”
Emanuelson succeeded Morin as the president of Salem Public Administration Association.
Dillon said he feels Bryant’s email to Emanuelson, a subordinate employee, undermines his authority as town manager.
Stacey said the board needs to investigate the matter to answer the questions these emails raise.
“Is there some collusion going on? What’s happening here? What’s happening with the communication?” Stacey said. “If in fact there’s information flowing back and forth between a plaintiff in a pending lawsuit and members of the board, it absolutely would be a conflict of interest.”
Withrow said she is simply fielding concerns from a Salem resident.
“One of the most important and fundamental responsibilities I have as a Selectman is to listen to my constituents,” Withrow said. “While I do not regularly solicit opinions I am always ready and willing to listen to what the concerns are of the residents of Salem.”
The board first agreed not to discuss the audit with anyone during a vote on April 9, 2018, and reiterated that commitment with a Nov. 19, 2018 vote after members had a chance to review the Kroll Report, according to unsealed nonpublic meeting minutes. Lyons said no vote since then has overridden that decision.
Morin is presently suing the town of Salem, Dillon, the town’s past and present human resources directors and a town resident for defamation.