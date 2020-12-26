By a vote of 3-2, Salem Town Manager Chris Dillon avoided being fired in a closed-door meeting in October, according to recently released minutes of that meeting.
At the heart of the Board of Selectmen’s private discussion were a police audit and subsequent criminal investigations by the state Attorney General’s Office.
On Oct. 19, Selectman Lisa Withrow made a motion to go into a nonpublic session to “take action” on the town manager. The motion was seconded by Bob Bryant, who referenced the town manager statute, the tax collector state law and a number of ongoing lawsuits the town is facing in the aftermath of the audit.
According to the minutes of the closed meeting, Withrow wanted Dillon “fired for cause,” based on his handling of the police audit and on communication he had with the Attorney General’s Office about her.
Withrow and Bryant voted to fire Dillon. Chairman Mike Lyons, Secretary Jim Keller and Selectman Cathy Stacey were opposed.
What happened in that meeting was kept from the public until last Monday night, when the board unanimously voted to make the minutes public after Dillon requested their release.
Reached for comment, Withrow requested the following emailed statement be shared in its entirety:
“My concerns are of his handling of many issues beyond the audit; although I do have concerns on his handling of the audit after the fact as well. In my opinion, the Town Manager does not keep the entire board properly informed on many issues. Also I believe he retaliates against those who question him; hence giving the AG his falsely assumptive narrative against many people, including myself. I believe this is weak, and I find his personal agenda not in the Town of Salem’s best interest.”
Asked for specifics about what Dillon told the AG’s office, Withrow did not respond. Neither did Dillon.
Asked whether Withrow is under investigation or whether information about her was provided by the town, the AG’s office said it would not comment because of ongoing investigations related to the Salem police audit, including criminal investigations into the former police chief and deputy chief.
Withrow and Bryant appeared to be the only ones at the Oct. 19 meeting not caught off-guard by the move to fire Dillon.
According to board minutes, Bryant asked that Dillon be excluded from the non-public session. But Lyons said Dillon had a right to be there.
During the non-public session, Keller said that without due process or detailed evidence, he didn’t think the meeting or the motion to fire Dillon were legal, according to the minutes.
Dillon said he did not receive notice of the discussion and had a right to have an attorney present.
Bryant also alleged that Keller and Lyons had been in communication with Dillon regarding union contract negotiations, which they both denied, according to the minutes.
Keller said he has faith in Dillon.
“My opinion of Chris is he’s had to deal with a tremendous amount of complicated issues, the most recent of which is COVID. And I think he’s done an admirable job in shepherding the town through pretty difficult times,” Keller said. “Nobody’s perfect. He’s made mistakes, we’ve all made mistakes, but by and large he’s done a good job.”
In November 2018, Dillon released a redacted audit report by Kroll Inc., which found numerous failings in the Salem Police Department’s internal investigations process, payroll system and culture.
The attorney general subsequently launched criminal investigations into former Chief Paul Donovan, former Deputy Chief Robert Morin, Capt. Michael Wagner and Sgt. Michael Verrocchi.
In an email to selectmen on Dec. 26, 2019, Dillon outlined some of the allegations under investigation.
They included criminal threatening, bid-rigging and tampering, buying and selling weapons, dereliction of duty, DUI, evading an officer in high-speed pursuit, civil rights violations, illegal search without a warrant, abuse of position, framing citizens, harassment and more.
That email was attached to a right-to-know lawsuit by Wagner against the town and Dillon.
Wagner was charged in federal court with tax fraud in a weapons resale scheme that involved use of a police discount.
Verrocchi was charged in Rockingham County Superior Court for leading a fellow officer on a high-speed chase while off-duty in 2012.
A resident’s federal civil rights lawsuit against Morin, a second officer and the town was settled for $50,000 earlier this fall. It alleged civil rights violations, including illegal searches and a pattern of intimidation.
Morin is currently suing the town, Dillon, two human resources directors and a private citizen for defamation.