Hillsborough County House of Corrections
The Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester is also known as the Valley Street jail.

 David Lane/Union Leader

Six inmates at the Valley Street jail were charged with felonies in June, part of a recent reform effort that includes hiring an in-house criminal investigator, the jail superintendent said.

The charges included getting contraband into the jail, drug possession and assault by a prisoner, which under state law is always a felony regardless of the level of severity.