LACONIA -- An expert on the Lakes Region economy is confident that he can make the case for the Northern Border Regional Commission to grant the needed waiver to apply for a $1 million grant to help pay for the replacement of failing utilities at the former Laconia State School campus.
The Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission, tasked with directing the future use of the 235-acre property, held a conference call meeting on Monday and heard an update from Russ Thibeault, president and founder of Applied Economic Research.
The master plan for the property calls for a mixed-use development including a 150-room hotel that will create jobs, generate tax revenue for the city of Laconia and the state, and provide starter and middle-income housing.
The Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership for economic and community development within the most distressed counties of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.
LRPC Vice Chairman Robert Cheney explained a waiver request must be filed with NBRC by April 3, because the city of Laconia and Belknap County have been left off the list of distressed communities.
Jeff Hayes, executive director of the Lakes Region Planning Commission, said a letter is being drafted seeking a waiver of eligibility requirements, which are based on poverty, unemployment and population loss.
Thibeault said Laconia should qualify as a distressed community.
“A very minor technical data issue knocked Laconia off the list. If the NBRC favors the application they’ll issue the waiver. If not, they’ll stick with the qualifying criteria as it now stands,” Thibeault predicted.
The commission voted 6-0 to approve filing the waiver request.
The state Legislature previously voted to set aside up to $500,000 to be used by the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission for needed matching funds for grants.
Last week, the LRPC approved a contract with RPF Environmental Inc. of Northwood to complete a hazardous materials assessment of the 28 existing buildings on the property, primarily looking for PCPs, mold, lead paint and asbestos.
Work is scheduled to begin on April 1. The commission has asked that priority be given to the former cattle barn that fronts Route 106, most recently used as a warehouse.