Three years — and a lawsuit — after a developer first proposed a gas station in Manchester’s Wellington Hill neighborhood, the planning board votes again this week on the controversial project.
Board members have received more than 100 emails from residents opposed to the project at Edward J. Roy Drive, north of Wellington Road near Interstate 93 Exit 8. Developers are seeking a conditional use permit for a building to house a convenience store, coffee shop and deli and fueling area with gas pumps.
The original proposal — submitted by developer Z1 Express in Bedford in 2017 — was voted down 4-3 in March 2018. That came two weeks after the board deadlocked, 3-3, on the same request.
Former Manchester Economic Development director Melanie Sanuth abstained during that initial vote, but cast the deciding vote against it the second time around.
Other “no” votes were Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur, Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, and board member Dan LeClerc. In favor of the project were Planning Board Chairman Michael Harrington and board members Michael O’Donoghue and former member Guy Guerra.
Lawyers representing the developer had asked Levasseur and Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau to disqualify themselves because they were followers of a Facebook page called “Wellington Hill Area Residents,” which formed late in 2017.
Lawyers Roy Tilsley and Greg Michael maintained the sole purpose of the Facebook group was to oppose the project.
They argued if Levasseur had disqualified himself prior to the initial 3-3 vote, the project would have passed that night.
In a ruling dated Oct. 29, 2019, Judge Amy Messer wrote the evidence “strongly indicates” Levasseur made up his mind before deliberations took place.
Z1 Express resubmitted the proposal earlier this year, with a few changes. The updated proposal drops the number of fueling pumps from 16 to 12, positioned in a single row.
Attorneys for the developers told city planners last month they have also pushed back on the site the 6,500-square-foot convenience store to buffer it from the neighbors. They also said they will limit the operating hours to 11 p.m. for the gas pumps and the store. Initially, there had been talk of allowing the pumps to remain open on a credit card basis 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Residents of the Wellington Hill neighborhood remain opposed to the plan.
Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart told the planning board his biggest concern is the safety threat the project poses to nearby neighbors in his ward.
“There are more than 1,000 homes in this neighborhood, which can only be accessed via the intersection of Edward J. Roy Drive and Wellington Road,” wrote Stewart in an email to the planning board.
“As this proposed project can only be accessed via Edward J. Roy Drive, very near the Wellington Road traffic signal, I am concerned not only by worsening traffic backups, but also the increased potential for collisions at the intersection, collisions which could shut down the intersection entirely, effectively trapping residents in the neighborhood or, if they are outside the neighborhood, preventing them from accessing their homes.”
Christina Adams created the Facebook Group “Wellington Hill Area Residents” cited in the developer’s lawsuit. She and her husband Jonathan also oppose the plan.
“It is not just the traffic impact this project will have on the neighborhood, the project itself is not in keeping with the rest of the area,” said Adams. “The residents of this area will also have their property values decrease should the gas station be permitted to be built. What sets this neighborhood apart from much of the city is the suburban feel it provides.”
“The proposed gas station only stays prosperous by creating a situation by which 1000’s of people are impeded from exiting the neighborhood,” said Wellington Hill resident Amy Hanmer. “Their sole purpose is to be a bad neighbor. The addition of a large gas station to our neighborhood is wrong.”