At the end of a raucous meeting during which several town residents attacked the integrity of voting machines in last November's election, the Windham Board of Selectmen created a committee to shape an audit into the irregularities.
The decision came after a three-hour meeting Monday night at the high school auditorium. About 150 people attended in person with up to another 320 attending via Zoom, according to Town Administrator Dave Sullivan.
A recount of November's election totals found discrepancies of hundreds of votes in races for the state House of Representatives, though the results didn't change. The Windham Election Integrity Committee will convene right away.
Six people spoke during a public comment session following a presentation by town election officials, state legislators and Jeff Sylvestro, president of LHS Associates, the company that provided the voting machines.
At times, some in the auditorium crowd became unruly.
Audience members cried out, “There it is!” when Sylvestro noted that LHS has been a vendor for Dominion Voting Systems since 2012. They protested loudly when Selectmen Chairman Ross McLeod attempted to steer residents from commenting on anything other than what happened in Windham. And they chanted, "Let him talk," when McLeod refused to let an out-of-towner speak.
Dominion Voting Systems has been at the center of a theory espoused by supporters of former President Donald Trump that the company manipulated voting results nationwide to favor now-President Joe Biden.
No evidence of intentional voting machine tampering has been uncovered to date, and machines provided by Dominion also were used in states where Trump won. The company has since filed defamation lawsuits against prominent individuals who publicized the conspiracy theory.
McLeod asked resident Marilyn Todd to step down after she began to suggest that LHS machines could access the internet, despite Sylvestro’s statement to the contrary.
Sylvestro said LHS was a vendor for a previous company, which was divested as part of a federal antitrust ruling and whose assets ended up being purchased by Dominion. He said Dominion did not manufacture or program any of the machines used in Windham, and the last time the New Hampshire voting machines got a software update was in April 2010.
Sylvestro said he fully supports a thorough and transparent audit of the election, and LHS is donating separate machines for the March election to ensure his company doesn’t financially benefit from any audit.
Resident Tom Murray questioned why voting machine No. 2 produced a tally that favored Democratic candidates, while the other machines counted a majority for Republican candidates.
McLeod said that was because machine No. 2 was used predominantly to count absentee ballots. Murray said he was unconvinced by that explanation.
Newly elected state Rep. Robert Lynn, a Republican, addressed the notion of election-rigging directly. He said everyone wants to know what went wrong, but he is certain they will learn it was an innocent mistake.
“I really reject the sort of conspiracy theories that there was some malfeasance or intentional maligned behavior,” said Lynn, a retired chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. “Is it possible? Yeah. I think it’s really, really unlikely.”
Senate bill discussed
Most of the discussion focused on SB 43, a bill passed unanimously by the state Senate last month to give the Attorney General’s Office authority to conduct an audit of the November election in Windham.
Without that bill, Town Counsel Bernie Campbell said, the town will have no legal recourse to demand further review of the election, since the ballots are now in the possession of the Secretary of State's Office.
The House Election Law Committee is holding a hearing on the bill Friday morning.
Selectmen and state representatives such as Republican Rep. Charles McMahon, said they identified some ways the bill can be improved.
“You need process and you need details of the process that’s going to be followed,” Selectman Roger Hohenberger said.
The board said it wanted to ensure the data on the memory cards will be copied and preserved before the cards are wiped and used again, and that every single ballot should be counted by hand and run through each of the four voting machines used in the November election, in turn, to isolate any potential malfunctions.
Some also expressed an interest in reviewing the state’s recount. Town Deputy Moderator Betty Dunn attended the recount and said at the meeting she had some doubts about how it was conducted.
“I think there’s significant vulnerability in the recount numbers,” Dunn said.
The Windham Election Integrity Committee will include members of the public, state representatives and Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, who also spoke at the meeting. They hope to quickly draft recommendations for proposed amendments to SB 43, which is now in the House Election Law Committee.