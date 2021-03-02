Windham has created a panel to make recommendations about conducting an audit of its November election.
The decision came at the end of a three-hour selectmen meeting Monday night at the Windham High School auditorium. About 150 people attended in person, and up to about 320 people via Zoom, according to Town Administrator Dave Sullivan.
A Secretary of State recount of November's election totals found discrepancies of hundreds of votes in races for the state House of Representatives, though the results of the election didn't change. The Windham Election Integrity Committee will be empaneled to investigate how the errors happened.
Six people in attendance spoke during a public comment session following a presentation by town elections officials, state legislators and Jeff Sylvestro, the president of LHS Associates, the company that provided the voting machines.
At times, some of the auditorium crowd became unruly, calling out “there it is!” when Sylvestro noted during his presentation that LHS has been a vendor for Dominion Voting Systems since 2012, protesting loudly when Chairman Ross McLeod attempted to steer resident comments away from anything beyond the narrow purview of what happened in Windham, and chanting “let him talk” when McLeod did not allow an out-of-town individual from speaking.
Dominion Voting Systems have been at the center of a conspiracy theory popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump that Dominion manipulated tallies nationwide with their machines to favor now-President Joe Biden. No evidence of intentional voting machine tampering has been uncovered to date, and machines provided by Dominion were also used in states where Trump won. The company has since filed defamation lawsuits against prominent individuals who publicized the conspiracy theory.
McLeod asked resident Marilyn Todd to step down after she began to suggest that LHS machines could access the internet, despite Sylvestro’s statement to the contrary, because she claimed machines in Georgia could access the internet.
McLeod then asked Sylvestro to address the concerns about Dominion involvement. Sylvestro said LHS was a vendor for a previous company, which was divested as part of a federal antitrust ruling, whose assets ended up being purchased by Dominion. He said Dominion did not manufacture or program any of those assets, and the last time the New Hampshire voting machines got a software update was in April 2010.
Sylvestro said he fully supports a thorough and transparent audit of the election, and is donating separate machines for the March election to ensure his company doesn’t financially benefit from any audit.
Resident Tom Murray questioned why voting machine No. 2 seemed to have counted a tally advantageous to Democratic candidates while the rest of the machines counted a majority for Republican candidates.
McLeod said that was because machine No. 2 was used predominantly to count absentee ballots, according to Town Clerk Nicole Bottai, but Murray said he was unconvinced by that explanation.
Newly elected state Rep. Robert Lynn, a Republican, addressed the notion of election rigging directly, when he said everyone wants to know what went wrong, but that he is certain they will learn it was an innocent mistake.
“I really reject the sort of conspiracy theories that there was some malfeasance or intentional maligned behavior,” Lynn, a retired chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, said. “Is it possible? Yeah. I think it’s really, really unlikely.”
Senate bill discussed
Most of the discussion focused on SB 43, a bill passed unanimously by the state Senate last month to give the Attorney General’s Office authority to conduct an audit of the November election.
Without a bill to grant the Attorney General authority to conduct an audit, Town Counsel Bernie Campbell said the town will have no legal recourse to demand further review of the election, since the ballots are now in the possession of the Secretary of State.
The House Election Law Committee is holding a hearing on the bill on Friday morning.
Selectmen and state representatives, such as Rep. Charles McMahon, a Republican, said they identified some ways the bill, which is now in the House Election Law Committee, can be improved.
“You need process and you need details of the process that’s going to be followed,” Selectman Roger Hohenberger said.
The board said it wanted to ensure the data on the memory cards will be copied and preserved before the cards are wiped and used again, and that every single ballot should be counted by hand and run through each of the four voting machines used in the November election, in turn, to isolate any potential malfunctions.
Some also expressed an interest in reviewing the state’s recount. Town Deputy Moderator Betty Dunn attended the recount and said at the meeting she had some doubts about how it was conducted.
“I think there’s significant vulnerability in the recount numbers,” Dunn said.
The Windham Election Integrity Committee will include members of the public, state reps and Sen. Regina Birdsell, who also spoke at the meeting, and will convene in the hopes of drafting amendment recommendations swiftly.