With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing so much economic uncertainty, several Nashua residents are pleading with city officials to hold off on the $15.5 million performing arts center.
“Right now, this project should be indefinitely canceled until we can rebound and get our economy up and running,” Laura Colquhoun said on Tuesday.
While this project may be feasible in five or six years, she said now is not the correct time to pursue a multimillion dollar arts center.
Aldermen previously approved a $15.5 million bond for the downtown performing arts center, which will be constructed at 201 Main Street at the former Alec’s shoe store site; an additional $4 million in private donations is also required for the initiative.
“People are going to be hurting,” said Colquhoun, noting residents are losing their jobs and may struggle to pay their rent or mortgage. “To me, the food on the table is the most important thing. I am very concerned about the whole city.”
Bob Guzas is another city resident voicing concerns about the future arts center — a project that he believes should be canceled completely.
“We should immediately stop the bleeding. Cancel this project,” Guzas wrote in an email to the Board of Aldermen.
“Put the building up for sale so we can get it back on the tax rolls. Every project that is not for essential infrastructure or health should be canceled, not deferred until the city sees where they are for budget purposes.”
At least for now, city officials are moving forward with the project.
“Despite all that is happening with COVID-19, I wanted to emphasize that we are still making this project a priority. We are working it through the process and we have been meeting on it,” said Tim Cummings, economic development director for the city. “It has been a little bit slower due to obvious reasons, but nonetheless we are working through the various issues to keep this project on track.”
Cummings said new market tax credits are being sought, and the city should know by June or July whether those are obtainable.
According to Cummings, the architecture and design team is still planning to have the necessary construction documents ready by mid-summer.
“We are moving along and absolutely committed to seeing this project through to fruition,” echoed Deborah Novotny, chairwoman of the capital campaign committee.
She said the group is currently strategizing on the best way to approach prospective donors for private contributions, specifically those individuals that it has not yet met face-to-face because of COVID-19.
Novotny said they recently received a pledge from a donor that wrote a letter expressing appreciation for the effort to bring an amazing venue to the Gate City that will attract more families who may want to live, work and retire in a community with a vibrant arts scene.
Still, Jim Tullis of Nashua said the costs associated with the project are getting out of hand.
“This is not the time to build a Taj Mahal when people are hurting. This money could be used elsewhere,” said Tullis. “The arts center is not going to help the citizens of Nashua, period. It is our tax dollars funding this, and somebody is going to have to pay the bills.”
As families adjust their own budgets because of how the coronavirus is impacting them, the city must do the same, according to Tullis.
“We need to look at the big picture. Why can’t the city pull back on this and not do it at this time?” he asked.
Some aldermen said recently that a project like the downtown arts center will be beneficial in helping the economy recover once the pandemic subsides.