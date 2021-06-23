Members of the Manchester Zoning Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to deny a variance request made by the owners of a sober-living home on Orange Street.
Into Action Sober Living operates a home for 11 recovering women at 296 Orange St., located in a restrictive R-2 zone. The city has issued two citations against Into Action over the Orange Street property, claiming it is in ongoing violation of the city’s zoning code.
In the past, Into Action has maintained that its sober-living homes fall within the city definition of a family and require no more permits or regulatory action than that of a family dwelling. The city’s codes define a family as “a group of individuals, whether or not related, living together in a dwelling unit in a structured relationship constituting an organized housekeeping unit.”
During a public hearing last month, Leon LaFreniere, director of Planning and Community Development, said “the determination has been that this use does not meet the definition of family.”
The determination was made based on current interpretation of the code and the way the ordinance has been historically applied in Manchester.
Dozens of speakers offered testimony at Wednesday’s public hearing on the variance request.
Kelly Gomez lives at 301 Myrtle St., which immediately abuts the property.
“It’s been said it’s the ‘wild west’ there,” said Gomez. “Absolutely untrue. Since the girls have been there I absolutely feel a lot safer. I see those girls do their chores. They borrow my lawnmower to keep that property as prestigious as my property.”
Lisa Field is also a direct abutter, at 302 Orange St.
“Your stories are wonderful and very heartfelt, and that’s fantastic but that's not what this meeting is about,” said Field. “This meeting is about slipping in under the radar and into an area of Manchester where it’s not allowed. I would not have chosen my house if I knew I was going to live next to a sober house. That’s a reality. Anyone who pretends it doesn’t increase risk, I don’t understand them, because you know it does.”
Zoning Board member Jim Roy, aldermen for Ward 4, said he appreciates the work being done at the sober home.
“There’s probably nobody on this board that wants to see programs like these succeed more than I do,” said Roy. “It sounds like you’re doing good work, but I gotta tell you I think it’s in the wrong place. It’s not a NIMBY thing ... I’m saying it because I don’t see the hardship here in that there are zones in this community that have been designated for this exact type of thing.”
Into Action Sober Living also operates a male-only program for 15 residents and three unpaid house managers at a sober-living home on Dubuque Street.
Planning board members voted 7-1 earlier this month to change the use of a triple decker at 273 Dubuque St. to a congregate housing facility, allowing the program to operate legally.
The business received a notice of violation on Jan. 28 and Feb. 13, according to materials provided to the board.