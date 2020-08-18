Longtime Democratic politician, former gubernatorial candidate, and well-known Portsmouth lawyer Paul McEachern died Tuesday. He was 82.
McEachern was his party’s standard bearer in the 1986 and 1988 gubernatorial elections, taking on former Govs. John H. Sununu and Judd Gregg. He also ran for the Democratic nomination in 1984, losing to Chris Spirou.
He made a fourth run for the corner office in 2004, taking on former Gov. John Lynch in the Democratic primary.
Earlier this month, Portsmouth City Councilors voted to rename Mill Pond Way in his honor as Paul McEachern Park.
McEachern was instrumental in acquiring the park land for the city during a redevelopment project of a nearby parcel of land.
In a statement Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said the state lost “one of its greatest public servants.”
“Paul’s passion was public service, and it showed in everything he did,” said Buckley. “Paul pursued progress for Granite Staters in every role he ever had — whether it was his time in the U.S. Navy, as a city councilor and assistant mayor in Portsmouth, as one of the founding members of the New Hampshire Young Democrats, and while representing his community in the State House. Paul was a selfless champion for progressive causes, fighting for social and economic justice, because he knew how important it was to make lasting change for future generations of Granite Staters, and we all will be forever grateful for and better because of his work.”
According to a biography provided by the law firm Shaines and McEachern, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years before attending college. McEachern served as the legal counsel to Gov. Hugh Gallen.
He served as president of the New Hampshire Bar Association, chair of the New Hampshire Bar Foundation, chair of the Portsmouth Library Board of Trustees, and Trustee of the Trust Funds of the City of Portsmouth, and also served on the Board of Directors of the USS Albacore Museum.