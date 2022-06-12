J. Joseph “Joe” Grandmaison, longtime New Hampshire and national political consultant who served two terms as state Democratic Party chairman and a senior government appointee under three Presidents, has died from the complications of Parkinson's disease. He was 79.
“Joe believed that everyone, at some point in their life, will need help and government needs to be there for them,” said Phil Grandmaison, Joe’s brother. “That's why he was a Democrat. He never stopped believing that.”
Active in politics in Nashua at a young age, Grandmaison broke into the national political scene in 1972 with then-Harvard student and pollster Pat Caddell, working on the campaign of Democratic Presidential nominee George McGovern.
Though McGovern ultimately lost, Grandmaison’s interest in politics and government was cemented for his lifetime, and he would remain a longtime friend and adviser to McGovern.
"We all knew that Joe was NH and NH was Joe,” said future U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Gary Hart, McGovern's national campaign manager in 1972.
“He ran the NH campaign, and our showing there made McGovern a serious national candidate and launched us on our way to the nomination. He was the embodiment of the saying, 'one person can make a difference, and every person should try.' Joe was proof of the difference one American can make."
Grandmaison became known nationally as a no-nonsense Democratic political campaign manager, guiding a long list of candidates in successful runs for public office.
“With the passing of Joe Grandmaison, New Hampshire has lost a political legend,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. “I could always count on his insightful analysis of any campaign or issue and his blistering sense of humor made every situation entertaining. But those of us who knew and loved Joe understood that his genuine concern for others was at the core of all he did.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley called Grandmaison a “political leader and strategist with few peers.”
“All New Hampshire Democrats mourn the passing of Joe Grandmaison today,” said Buckley in a statement. “For nearly 60 years, Joe Grandmaison has been a leader in New Hampshire and American politics. Our deepest sympathies to the Grandmaison family.”
Grandmaison managed the successful Gubernatorial campaign of Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis in 1974.
“Joe was a larger-than-life figure,” said John Sasso, Governor Dukakis’s Chief of Staff and presidential campaign director. “We worked together many times, and I always learned something from him.”
In 1975, Grandmaison led the upset rematch senate campaign of John Durkin against Republican Congressman Louis Wyman. He also served as an advisor to former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and led the successful US Senate election of Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey.
Grandmaison became an advisor and friend of both Bill and Hillary Clinton, and is credited with providing Clinton crucial advice late in the 1992 New Hampshire presidential primary, suggesting Clinton (who finished second to Massachusetts Congressman Paul Tsongas) to claim victory for himself, creating the "comeback kid" moment sending Clinton on to the Democratic nomination.
He was a graduate of Burdett College and a Fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government- Institute of Politics. He was the Democratic Party's nominee for Congress in NH's 2nd District in 1976 and for governor in 1990.
In 1992, Grandmaison served as a member of the US delegation of election monitors to Romania, joining his life-long friend Ambassador George Bruno of Manchester.
“Joe was one of a kind,” said Bruno. “He was as comfortable campaigning the streets of Nashua or Berlin as he was with the President in the White House. His political skills were instinctive, but he also knew public policy and how to make government work to accomplish more.”