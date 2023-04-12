French President Macron makes a state visit to the Netherlands

French President Emmanuel Macron smiles as he attends a news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) during Macron's state visit to the Netherlands, in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

 PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron is not backtracking on comments in China urging the European Union to reduce dependency on the United States, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday.

In an interview with news outlet Politico and daily Les Echos, Macron also cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."