Political Gator

Gary Brockney's John Deere Gator was decked out last summer with signs supporting 1st District congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt.

 PROVIDED BY GARY BROCKNEY

A Wolfeboro Republican activist said he recently was able to re-register his on-road utility vehicle only after he pledged to keep it free of political signs.

Gary Brockney, owner of Gary's Barber Shop in downtown Wolfeboro, said he received a call last week from someone he understood to be Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. The man made him promise to keep political signs off his John Deere Gator. In return, he could register the vehicle.

Brockney and his Gator

Gary Brockney's newly re-registered Gator is devoid of political signs and stickers.
2020 support

Gary Brockney made no bones about whom he was supporting in the 2020 election.
Rear view

Until recently, Gary Brockney's Gator was a rolling billboard for conservative Republicans.