A Wolfeboro Republican activist said he recently was able to re-register his on-road utility vehicle only after he pledged to keep it free of political signs.
Gary Brockney, owner of Gary's Barber Shop in downtown Wolfeboro, said he received a call last week from someone he understood to be Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. The man made him promise to keep political signs off his John Deere Gator. In return, he could register the vehicle.
Brockney, who is 77, said the signs supported former President Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt, who lost her race for the 1st District congressional seat in November.
"He said it several times: 'You have to promise me you will not put political signs on your John Deere Gator,' " said Brockney, who reluctantly agreed. "To give in to something I don't believe in to keep my registration really hurt."
Brockney said before receiving the call, he spoke to Division of Motor Vehicles Director John Marasco, who told him Quinn would "handle it." He then received a call from someone identifying himself as Robert Quinn.
However, a spokesman for Quinn, the top law enforcement official in the state, said the commissioner never spoke to Brockney.
Tyler Dumont said the department "does not condition the receipt of registration on the removal of political speech."
Dumont said utility vehicles such as Brockney's must be registered under the state's motor vehicle statute and comply with all its requirements.
The statute makes no mention of signage on vehicles.
But Brockney said Quinn warned he would pull the registration if he reattached political signs to the vehicle.
Brockney said he uses the vehicle, which resembles a golf cart, for landscaping and gardening work on the property that he owns with his wife, Judy.
For 10 years, he has registered it as a special commercial vehicle, he said. The registration allows him to drive into town, for example, to visit the hardware store.
He said the same state trooper twice pulled over the vehicle and told him and his wife that they cannot drive it on the road, Brockney said. He gave no reason.
Then when he went to re-register the vehicle, he was told the registration was frozen. Brockney said he spoke to many people about it -- the town police chief, Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney and DMV Director Marasco.
All were polite. He only has an issue with Quinn and the trooper. Brockney said when he asked the trooper why he could not have signs on the vehicle, he was told "Because you can't."
"I have all the respect for law enforcement, but this guy was out of control," he said. Trooper Andrew Wilensky said he cannot discuss who he stops and why, but he hinted that use of Gators on roadways has become a controversial subject.
Internet searches say that states have different laws for what vehicles it allows on roads and streets, but most would require modifications such as lights and turn signals.
Brockney said he retrofitted the vehicle to make it street legal.
He parks it on town roads, and he said he has received some nasty letters in the past, when it was plastered with signs for Trump and Trump-aligned candidates.
Brockney believes his signs ran afoul of sensibilities in Wolfeboro, which he said is turning liberal.
The affluent lakeside town is nearly evenly divided politically. Trump won it by just 16 votes out of 4,700 cast in 2020; Leavitt won it by 34 votes out of 3,900 cast last year.